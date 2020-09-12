WILMINGTON — In the earlier years of this decade, in particular 2013 and 2014, the Town Crier would cover the annual Wilmington Youth Soccer Field Day event. That special once-a-year event, would have hundreds and hundreds of youth children from town, who would enjoy 3-on-3 soccer, but many other fun activities such as dunk tanks, moon bounces and face painting as part of a fundraising extravaganza.
"One of the things that we try to foster here is a spirit of the community," said then league president John Fitzler to the Crier. "And this day gives kids a chance to see their friends down here without having to play in a game."
Fast forward six years from those comments, and things have changed drastically with WYA – solely because of COVID-19.
After the spring season was canceled, current League President Dave Zaya and the rest of the Board of Directors may not be able to have 'Field Day' with hundreds of children gathered together, but they will have soccer.
"The Wilmington Youth Soccer Association is fortunate to have the opportunity to return to the soccer fields this Fall. We are excited for the upcoming season," said Zaya.
In last week's Town Crier, we outlined the changes and guidelines set for soccer at the high school level, which are completely drastic for this upcoming season. The youth level will be no different. Among the changes will include: no intentional heading the ball, no intentional body contact, no slide tackling, no throw-ins, no corner kicks, while masks have to be worn by all players, coaches, officials and limited spectators, with the exception for a "mask break" for the players, in which they will be forced to stand six feet apart from one another. There are many other changes and guidelines, and those listed above are just a handful of the most impactful.
"The game of soccer, our sessions, and the fields will look a little different this fall,” said Zaya. “We will be following all of the guidelines and procedures issued by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, Wilmington Board of Health, and Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association (MYSA) to provide an environment that is as safe as possible for our players, coaches, officials, and volunteers. This will be a shared effort between coaches, players, and parents.”
Despite the changes, Zaya doesn't see a decline in total participation and gave details on the start of this fall season.
“Our intown season will kick off on September 12th for Kindergarten kids to Grade 2, then on September 19th for PreK program, and finally on September 26th for our Travel teams. Our numbers are fairly comparable with previous years, as we have close to 1,000 participants in our programs with about half in our intown and half in our travel programs.
“We will be spreading our programs out among multiple facilities. In addition to playing at Shawsheen Elementary School, we will be utilizing Woburn St Elementary School, Whitfield, and Yentile more than we have previously in order to limit the number of participants at the fields throughout the day.”
