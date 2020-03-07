WILMINGTON – While they have gotten contributions up and down their roster all season long, there is no doubt the that the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team has been led by the duo of senior guard Jenna Tavanese and junior center Kylie DuCharme. So perhaps it should have come as no surprise that in their first post season game, the pair once again led the way for the Wildcats, carrying them to a 58-49 win over Somerville in the first round of the MIAA Division 2 North Sectional Tournament at Cushing Gymnasium last Wednesday night.
Tavanese topped all Wildcats scorers with 24 points, to go along with six steals, while DuCharme had 23 points to go along with an incredible 25 rebounds, four assists, four steals and three blocks.
“Kylie and Jenna have been able to take on the load for us offensively all year despite a variety of defenses that have been thrown our way,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “They both have strengths that are not easy for other teams to match up with, whether it be Kylie’s length and skill set, or Jenna’s speed and ability to create, and as they’ve each gained confidence, they continue to do their thing.”
The outstanding efforts by Tavanese and DuCharme helped the Wildcats overcome an uncharacteristically slow start. The No. 4 Wildcats led No. 13 Somerville by just one point, 25-24, at the end of the first half, perhaps due in part to the long layoff between games, as they had not played for nine days before their first round game.
But Robinson wasn’t making any excuses for her team’s start, instead focusing on Somerville’s fine play in the early going.
“We had a significant lay off between games, but I don’t think that had too much of an effect on us,” Robinson said. “Somerville played hard and looked much different from what we had seen on film, they definitely came to play and brought their ‘A’ game.
“I thought our girls were locked in to the game and willed themselves to victory by continuing to fight despite a tough shooting night. We had a ton of opportunities on offense, but it was just one of those nights when the shots weren’t falling.”
The Wildcats went on to dominate the third quarter, outscoring Somerville 15-6 on their way to a 40-30 lead after three and their eventual nine point victory. After the Somerville win, Robinson and the Wildcats turned their attention to their net opponent Dracut, whom they would go on to defeat on Sunday at Cushing Gymnasium in the sectional quarterfinals.
While nobody could have predicted the foul filled affair that the Dracut game would turn into, Robinson definitely knew foresaw the stiff challenge that Dracut would provide.
“When I saw how the seedings would pan out I knew Dracut would be a tough match up for anyone, as they come out of a really tough conference (MVC) and play some of the top schools in the state,” Robinson said. “They are a young team, and that can sometimes be an advantage because young kids tend to play with less intrinsic pressure. We are going to gear up over these next few days and get as ready as we can with what we know about Dracut.”
