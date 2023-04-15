WILMINGTON – Wilmington may be a small town, but its people are capable of big things.
When a member of its tight-knit community needs help, especially in the sports family, the Wildcats are the first to have their back.
An influential member of the Wilmington athletic community needed just that — Sam Perkins, the Executive Director at WCTV, recently discovered that his wife Dametres Perkins was diagnosed with stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma— breast cancer.
When Sam first learned of the news, he immediately reached out to Craig Turner, the Wilmington High School varsity football head coach. This past fall, Sam and Turner have developed a close relationship due to his role in WCTV's production of “Under the Lights”, a nine episode docuseries of the football teams’ season.
“One of the people that I reached out to when my wife got the diagnosis was Craig Turner,” recalled Sam. “I don’t know why except I just got so comfortable talking to him from the documentary and him always coming in.”
As Turner understood the severity of the situation, he persisted that the family set up a GoFundMe account, while making one thing very clear.
“He was like, the whole football team is behind you,” said Sam. “(And) he said you guys got to do it, and as soon as you do it, let me know. Craig Turner was the first person to donate on that GoFundMe. I can’t say enough about him and the community around them.”
That GoFundMe account has currently raised over $21,000 towards the financial burden cancer offers. Not only was Turner the first person to donate, he collaborated with the family to help organize a fundraiser being held at Tremezzo Restaurant on Tuesday, April 25th at 5:30 pm. At $30 a ticket (which includes two cards to play bingo), there will be a food menu, music, bingo, and raffles to benefit the Perkins family. To purchase a ticket, Venmo Jamie-Bornstein (@jamie-bornstein). Tickets won’t be sold at the door.
Many of Turner’s players have also stepped up to the plate, sending cards and baskets to Dametres and the family.
Dametres, 33, was shocked to see the outreach from the community. A few years ago, Dametres started her very own therapy practice called Reclaiming Your Power, where she works with women who have endured various types of trauma that include domestic violence and rape. With this job, sometimes it was challenging to see the light in the world.
“Right before this happened, I had been pretty burnt out and was starting to get in kind of a dark place of just feeling there’s more bad than good in the world,” she said.
“I didn’t think people were going to come through, just because I was in this place where I did not really believe all this good could happen,” said Dametres. “My perspective has changed so much. The world is great, the world is good. It really has been incredible.”
After noticing a lump following an annual physical in November, Dametres went to a doctor to get it checked. Before she knew it, she was undergoing various tests and biopsies.
“She went in, and it’s taking a lot longer than normal,” recalled Sam, who is 38 years old. “I started getting worried, I started texting her (because) I’m not allowed to be in there so I’m out in the waiting room. She finally texts me and comes out and (says) that there’s actually three lumps. One in her lymph node, and two others.”
As Dametres was undergoing the mammogram and ultrasound, she soon realized the unfortunate reality of the situation.
“Once they scheduled the mammogram and the ultrasound, I could tell from looking at the eyes of the women who were doing my mammogram and my ultrasound that they already knew what it was,” she remembered. “It sank in pretty immediately.”
When the diagnosis was finally confirmed, the married couple was experiencing all types of emotions.
“Emotions, fear, mostly fear,” said Sam. “My wife and I have a long, starcrossed relationship history (and) she’s the love of my life and best friend. We do everything together.”
Sam and Dametres initially met when Sam was in his early 20’s, but didn’t start dating until years later.
“She was working at a Rite Aid — she was a college student,” he remembered. “I was working at a wine shop across the street in Cambridge and we met and really fell for each other. The timing wasn’t right in our lives, years went by and we hadn’t really talked.”
In December of 2016, the two reconnected, this time once and for all.
“I followed her on Instagram and then she messaged me, and things kind of went from there,” said Sam. “We got married in July of 2019.”
The couple have two children, 6-year old Jack, who is Dametres’ step son, and Avi, who is almost 2.
“Every week she’s doing chemotherapy, she’s sick, she’s got low energy other than basically the two days right before her next chemo,” said Sam.
When Sam decided to start a docuseries of the football team, it was actually Dametres’ idea.
“We had binged during COVID (the show) Friday Night Lights,” said Sam. “I’ve been talking about that it would be really cool to produce a docuseries, a real one on the football team. We went all in as a studio. We are going to follow the football team for a season, and we were able to find two sponsors.”
As a result, Sam and his team at WCTV produced over 40 videos between the series, broadcasts, and highlight videos throughout the season.
“It was such an amazing experience, even though they didn’t have a very good record this past year,” he said. “(It) was a bunch of really amazing kids who came into the studio repeatedly throughout the season and shared their stories with us.”
Before WCTV, Sam received his masters degree in multimedia journalism at Northeastern before dabbing in numerous places of work such as a brokerage, a teacher, and freelance video production.
When Sam started at WCTV last March, he had big plans for the company.
“I was hired under the caveat of we are going to change what WCTV has done, and we are going to change what public access TV is,” said Sam. “Public access TV has stayed largely unchanged forever. The model is no longer sustainable unfortunately with cord cutting.
“I came in and my pitch to the board and my approach is we are going to become producers, and we are going to produce our own content because we’re an afterthought in the community. No one is really involved or engaged,” he said.
WCTV is far from an afterthought. Since the football series, Sam and his team have produced another docuseries on the girls basketball team called Queens of the Court, along with coverage of other teams throughout the winter season and have been gaining some momentum within the town. New cameras, technology, and a hands-on crew has shined a new light on the company.
Sam’s mark on the town is now circling back to his family when they need it the most.
“I can’t say enough about the town of Wilmington and coach Turner and about the football team. I wasn’t expecting any of this,” said Sam.
When Dametres noticed something may be wrong, the Perkins family didn’t hesitate to take action. Sam urges to do the same, regardless of how severe it may seem at the time.
“If you are feeling anything off with your health, advocate for yourself, and if it is a loved one, advocate with them,” he said. “Go to their appointments with them, advocate with them, because if you’re body is telling you something’s not right, something’s not right.”
To support the Perkins family, visit gofundme.com and search “Dametres Perkins” to donate. To purchase a t-shirt, visit https://sarkisianapparel.tuosystems.com/stores/perkinsfamilyfundraiser23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.