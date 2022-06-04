WILMINGTON – Throughout the ups-and-downs of this season, and the previous two (discounting the missed COVID season), one of the constants for the Wilmington High School Softball team has been senior co-captain first baseman Bella Kieran. A slick fielder with a potent bat, she has been a mainstay at the top of the order putting together real impressive numbers, all the while providing great leadership and now helping the Wildcats reach the Division 2 State Tournament once again.
“The kids love her and they really look up to her,” said WHS head coach Audrey Cabral-Pini. “They admire her. After this year is over, it'll be the first time in eight years (and seven seasons) without a Kieran at first base. I think Bella does everything behind the scenes to make the program successful with fundraising, team dinners and that sort of thing.”
Bella has been the first baseman for the last three years, and would be four with the COVID season. She followed her older sister Antonia, who is now playing at Lesley University after four years in a Wildcat uniform.
“I always had somebody to look up to (with Antonia) and I always had someone who people always compared me too. Everyone kept telling me (growing up) that I needed to be like my sister. One of the biggest things was my freshman year and I walked in here to this team, the first thing the coaches said to me is you're Bella Kieran and we're not going to compare you to Antonia Kieran,” said Bella. “I liked that because my whole life it's always been 'you're never going to be as good as your sister and you're never going to do this'.
“Having people not compare me to someone else was a big relief. Me and my sister are going to play each other next year (in college). We're just our own two people and our own separate person.”
That separate person has been a pretty dominant force at the plate for the 'Cats – when she stays within herself, says the coaching staff, while Bella agrees.
“The last few games I think Bella has really been dialed in. If she stays within herself, she's really good (offensively),” said assistant coach Walter Babcock. “When she goes outside of herself thinking that she needs to carry the team on that one swing, she gets herself into trouble and she'll hit a lazy fly ball. When she hits the ball, she hits it really hard. All of the Middlesex League teams play so far back when Bella and Abby (LaClair) are up – they are back like 200 feet so the girls need to find the gaps more. Bella has cut down her swing a little bit and I think by doing that, it's helped her a lot.”
Before the team's final regular season game – a win over Lowell Catholic which officially qualified the 'Cats for the tournament – Kieran was batting .390 with three home runs, five triples, with 26 RBI, while scoring 21 runs, all coming in 20 games.
“I love hitting at the top of the order (along with LaClair). It's been so much fun,” she said. “Even if I strike out or something, to be able to be the girl who comes back to the bench and tells everyone where the pitcher is going and what she has (for pitches). I like to see them learn from my at-bats is huge.”
Kieran said that at a young age she started playing softball and quickly hooked up with Abby's father Brian for tips.
“He is a really good hitting instructor. I used to play on the Nor'easters when I was younger and he was my coach and then I left that team,” she said. “Once I got to the U18, I went back to him for hitting lessons. He's helped me with the mental side of things and to want it more than ever.
“Before it was like 'oh yeah I want it and I like softball' and now it's like my whole mental side of the game has completely changed. I love the sport, completely love the sport. I just want to eat and breathe softball and just do everything I can do (in the sport). I just love it that much.
“Brian has really helped me get my head into the game and realize what my purpose is and why I'm doing everything that I'm doing (at the time) and working towards what I'm doing.”
There's been many times this year where Kieran has crushed the ball into the gaps or for her three round-trippers against Burlington, Lexington and Watertown. She also had two huge days at the plate against Stoneham, the first going 3-for-3 with a double, triple and five RBI and then she knocked in seven runs in the second match-up. She knows though, especially come the state tournament, she can't be swinging for the fences every time up.
“There's times where I say to myself that I'm going to try to hit one out and I end up popping it up because I'm over-swinging,” she admitted. “But if I think about just swinging hard and putting the ball in play, that's usually when I hit my best. Even some of my home runs, there was a girl on second base and we're down a run, so I was just trying to get her in so I try to do whatever I can just to put the ball in play and get her in. Good things happen when you do that.”
Good things have happened to this team. Entering the season, the Wildcats didn't have a single pitcher – none besides one who took six pitching lessons on the side. Somehow, the 'Cats managed to get ten wins despite the lack of experience on the rubber.
“This season has been a lot different than last year. Playing teams and beating them 30-18 or losing 18-0. It happens but I've honestly couldn't be more impressed with how this team has been going,” she said. “We've been able to put the bats on the ball (for the majority of the season).
“Even when we went into games like Tewksbury, a lot of us did think that we were going to get destroyed after we lost the first game and we managed to all bond together and win that game. That win completely blew me out of the park. When we beat Burlington last year, that was a big win, but Tewksbury is even greater.”
The 9-8 extra inning win over Tewksbury happened last Wednesday night. It also happened six weeks after the Redmen trounced the 'Cats 16-2 in their first match-up.
“The Tewksbury win should be a huge confidence builder for us. They were (at the time) the number two team in (Division 2) so if we can beat them, we can basically beat anybody else,” said Kieran, who will attend New England College and will continue to play softball, while majoring in either Business Marketing or Kinesiology. “I honestly think that we can beat anyone as long as we keep the motivation and keep our heads on the game the whole way through.
“We have improved a lot. Before the season, a lot of the girls were coming to captain’s practices all of the time and everyone was committed. Throughout the season, people have been asking questions and have been wanting to get better and I have seen everyone get better. Everyone is getting lower on the ball, we're all communicating and we're just bonding better as a team.
“I'm excited (for the state tournament). I want to go as far as we can especially because it's my senior year. I know that we can do it. We managed to beat Tewksbury, so if we can beat Tewksbury, we can beat anybody and it just comes down to our mental state.”
