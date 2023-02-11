On Saturday, the Wilmington High School wrestling squad competed in their last tune up for the postseason at the Triton quad meet.
With the sectionals approaching this weekend, Saturday was a final opportunity for the ‘Cats to fine tune their skills against a live opponent.
Despite the 0-3 day, Wilmington proved they are trending upwards as the most important time of the season is on the horizon.
The Wildcats first matchup came against Quabbin Regional, dropping a close contest by the score of 42-36.
“The Quabbin match in particular, we matched up pretty well there,” said head coach Kevin Riley. “We had a couple good wins there.”
Wilmington earned six individual victories, including Clyde Lambert (182-pound weight class) over Noah Miett by pin, Dempsey Murphy (220-pound weight class) over Brett Clarkson by pin, Julien Cella (145-pound weight class) over Josh Marcotte by pin, Mason Kwiatkowski (120-pound weight class) over Brent Benoit by pin, Nick Iascone (152-pound weight class) over Cole Wilson by pin, and Ryan Watson (195-pound weight class) by forfeit.
The match came down to the final weight class, where Wilmington unfortunately was not able to pull it out. Riley, once a heavyweight in his high school wrestling days, understands the tough situations they can often be placed in.
“It came down to the heavyweight, and I feel bad because I was a heavyweight in high school and I know how often that happens, where the match comes down to that particular person,” said Riley. “It just happened to be the one match that he didn’t pull out on the weekend.”
However, John Consorti (285-pound weight class) had a terrific rest of the weekend, picking up two wins including one against powerhouse Triton. Consorti knocked off Triton’s Michael Haidaczuk by pin in the 66-18 loss.
“We knew Triton was going to be tough,” said Riley. “It is what it is there. We knew we had a couple holes in the lineup to begin with but going into this particular contest we were also down Braedon Almas, who’s been picking it up for us lately and has been productive for us.”
The injured ‘Cats picked up two other individual wins, including Cella over Brian Quam by pin as well as Iascone over Jordan Ortiz by pin.
Wilmington’s final matchup of the day came against Nashoba Tech, falling by a score of 42-30.
The Wildcats saw wins from Kwiatkowski over Liam Grant by pin, Cella over George Grundoff by pin, Iascone over Patrick Finley by pin, Murphy over Ken Leonard by pin, and Consorti by forfeit.
Wilmington saw 3-0 days from Cella and Iascone, as well as 2-1 performances from Kwiatkowski, Murphy, and Consorti.
With a week of practice leading up to Saturday’s sectionals at Tewksbury, Riley and his squad are fully focused past the regular season.
“We’re already setting our sights on heading over to Tewksbury on Saturday for the sectionals, and now the main focus is just keeping these guys healthy and just polishing up where we feel strongly,” said Riley.
On Thursday, Tewksbury will host the seeding meeting, where Riley is expecting Cella and Iascone will earn high seeds respectively.
However, Saturday’s event is not the only postseason meet the Wildcats are preparing for.
As well as Hannah Bryson participating on Saturday, she will compete in the All-Girls tournament.
“We’re looking very forward to that all state tournament,” said Riley. “We think that she can really go far in that.”
