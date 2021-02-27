WOBURN — Following three decisive wins down the stretch, it stands to reason that the Wilmington girl’s hockey team would crave more, as they prepared for the playoffs. Unfortunately, the Wildcats ran up against powerhouse Woburn in the opening round of the Middlesex League Tournament and saw their season come to a close.
No. 2 seed Woburn handed No. 7 Wilmington a 5-1 defeat last Wednesday to put it away. Woburn later went on to claim the title with a 2-0 defeat of Arlington in the final while Wilmington finished the COVID-19 shortened 2020-21 campaign with a 3-3-2 overall record.
“I think if we had stuck to the game plan against Woburn, we might have been a bit more competitive,” said Wilmington fourth-year coach John Lapiana, who noted that the lone Wildcats goal was scored by senior Toni Brunetto. “But honestly, at this stage, I don’t believe we beat a team of Woburn’s caliber on any day of the season.”
Wilmington overcame a sluggish start and won enough games to close out their season at the .500 mark. A win over Wakefield followed closely by back-to-back defeats of Stoneham in the final week offset some of the earlier Wildcat woes.
“I told the girls that from the very first puck drop, we have to hit the ground running,” recalled Lapiana. “We’re almost like a locomotive, taking a little more time getting up to speed. But once we gain a head of steam, things seem to go a little better for us.”
The Wildcats dropped their season-opener 8-4 to a Burlington squad that took full advantage of a pure sniper in their midst – Shea McDonald – who was a menace with the puck and tallied five of her team’s eight goals. Wilmington goal scorers Zoe DeRose, Lily McKenzie, and Katelin Halley, with a pair, tried in vain late in the game to offset the damage.
Wilmington equaled Burlington in the rematch, 4-4, and followed with yet another tie with Wakefield, 2-2. In this contest, the Wildcats held a two-goal lead until late, when Wakefield rallied with a pair. Watertown was next, skating away with a 2-0 shutout. Four games in, and Wilmington was still seeking a win.
The Wildcats claimed their first triumph of the season, handing Wakefield a 4-0 shutout in early February and added a pair of wins over Stoneham, 7-2 and 4-2, to polish off the regular season on a positive note.
Win or lose, Lapiana often spoke about the struggles rendered by the ongoing pandemic, including a chronic lack of practice ice time and player conditioning.
“I’d have to go back and look to be certain but I don’t think we had the benefit of more than fifteen practice opportunities in all,” the coach said. “We would draw up what we needed to teach, run through it in practice at half speed, full speed, with pressure, and then in a game. With the lack of practices, we didn’t have time to see everything and they had to trust in me. That’s where the seniors took on a larger leadership role.”
Lapiana couldn’t mask his fondness for the seniors on his team and with good reason. This year, the coaching staff named all five girls as captains. DeRose, Ida Bishop, and Maria Hernandez were honored as tri-captains while Amanda Mercier and Brunetto were appointed as assistant captains.
Aside from counting on them to provide leadership and in most cases, the bulk of the offense, these five girls had been with Lapiana from the start, when he first took the helm of the Wildcats four years earlier.
“I remember going to watch most of them play during the summer when they were heading into the ninth-grade,” the coach shared. “I was excited about the talent that would be coming in and the opportunities that presented. But let’s face it, no disrespect, they were still children. They’ve come a long way. They’ve grown as people, as athletes, and as hockey players.”
As far as the season in general, two of the top Wildcats skaters shared their thoughts as related to the COVID-19 impediments.
“I never imagined my senior hockey season to be like this,” said DeRose. “It has definitely been a bumpy ride and I’m thankful we had the chance to play. Every game, we gave it our all and I’m so proud of our team. We worked together through challenges and overcame obstacles. Despite the short season, we came together as a team and made memories I’ll treasure for a lifetime.”
“I could not have asked for a better group of girls to work with through this difficult time,” said Bishop. “As my hockey career comes to an end, it’s bittersweet but all good things must come to an end.”
As winter heads toward spring, and health officials ramp up vaccine distribution, it’s likely that next season’s athletic programs will return to some form of normalcy. Lapiana admitted that while his departing seniors are irreplaceable, he does have a great deal of talent in the Wildcats’ pipeline. Gabby Daniels, Lily McKenzie, and Katelin Halley, to name a few, were regularly putting pucks in the net. And the goaltender tandem of Maddie Sainato and Megan Mularky show great promise.
“We do have a number of young enthusiastic players and it’s exciting to look forward to next season,” said Lapiana. “But I’m truly going to miss this group of seniors. These girls are like daughters to me. They’re taking a piece of me as they leave.”
