READING — In just its third year of existence as a co-op team, the North Reading/Wilmington girls swim team made program history by capturing the Cape Ann League Championship title during a virtual meet held back at the Burbank Pool on February 11th (results weren’t released until a week later).
The Wild Hornets compiled 532 points, which was more than enough to get past second-place finisher Ipswich (452). Triton Regional was third with 443 points, followed by Hamilton-Wenham (320), Lynnfield-Wakefield (261) and Manchester-Essex (22).
North Reading/Wilmington, which finished 5-0 in the regular season, were led by the tremendous performances of senior captain Kristina Valenti of North Reading, who was named the CAL Swimmer of the Year, as well as freshman Kyla Kelley of Wilmington High, who was a part of four first place finishes.
As a team, the Wild Hornets won six events, finished second in three others and also had four third place finishes.
The top swimmers in each event were named CAL All-League selections and second and third place finishers were named as league all-stars.
“I am unbelievably proud of everything the girls have shown this season,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “During a difficult time for all of us and a strange year for swimming, the girls still worked incredibly hard and pushed themselves to get the program’s first ever CAL championship.”
Valenti won both the 200-yard freestyle (2:03.52) and 100-freestyle (56.85) for an impressive performance in her last meet for the team.
Kelley won the 200-IM at 2:13.51 and the 500-freestyle at 5:15.01, while she was also a part of the first placed 200-medley relay team along with Maddie Koenig, Kelly Crossan and Melanie Feffer with a combined time of 2:01.44, as well as the first place 400-freestyle relay (4:04.09) with Captain Oli Grabar, Captain Emma Ryan and Koenig.
Ryan was also second in the 100-butterfly (1:05.27) and third in the 200-freestyle (2:11.73) and was part of the third place 200-freestyle with Grabar, Nicole Steinmeyer and Melanie Feffer, who had a collective time of 1:53.21.
Koenig picked up a pair of seconds in the 50-free (26.14) and 100-backstroke (1:02.51), while third place finishes included Grabar in the 100-butterfly (1:06.15) and Steinmeyer in the 100-breaststroke (1:17.06).
Fourth places were earned individually by Brianna Saunders-Correa in the 200-freestyle (2:16.6), Crossan in the 200-IM (2:40.71) and Steinmeyer in the 100-butterfly (1:07.9). The 200-medley relay team of Lindsey Kane, Steinmeyer, Grabar and Lauren Feffer were also fourth at 2:10.63.
Melanie Feffer was fifth in both the 200 IM at 2:45.45 and 50-free (27.88) as was Crossan in the 100-breaststroke at 1:20.27. Crossan then joined Lauren Feffer, Julia Kane of Wilmington and Saunders-Correa to take fifth in the 200-freestyle at 2:00.2.
Rounding out the performances included in the 100-freestyle with Melanie Feffer (1:04.67), Lauren Feffer (1:04.87) and Lindsey Kane (1:06.34) taking seventh, eighth, and tenth, respectively. Saunders-Correa was sixth in the 500-free at 6:29.43 and Lindsey Kane was seventh in the 100-backstroke (1:19.03).
The week before the CAL league meet, the girls team faced off against Lynnfield-Wakefield for their final official meet of the season, and celebrated senior night to congratulate the seniors' accomplishments on the team. Three captains are graduating this year, being Kristina Valenti and Oli Grabar from North Reading, and Emma Ryan from Wilmington.
