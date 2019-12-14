WILMINGTON — The 2018-’19 season for the Wilmington High School girls’ indoor track-and-field team, certainly had its ups and downs. The team celebrated the tremendous season of then senior Emma Garrity, who was crowned the Division 4 Eastern Mass Champion in the 600-meters.
Throughout the regular season, Garrity was held out of some league meets with some injuries, and the ‘Cats ended up with a 1-4 record, losing two meets by the smallest of margins.
With Garrity and several others including Amie Russell, who has since graduated, this year’s team returns a handful of experienced varsity athletes, and have 37 total members on the team, who collectively, have some bigger fish to fry this season.
“Our record last year didn't really show who we are as a team. We lost to Burlington and Stoneham by four points and both of which we did not have Emma who would have helped tremendously,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Every team also took advantage of doubling their athletes up in individual events, so this year I warned the girls that we are going to do the same if needed to help our chances of winning.
“Our goal as a team is to be 3-2 which is definitely possible. The pressure is all on me if we don't reach this goal and not at all on the girls. Based on last year we only lose Amie in shot put toward scoring against Burlington and Stoneham, so they should still be close meets.
“We technically have the talent to be league champs. However looking at Melrose distance crew and Wakefield's sprinters in spring, they seem to always get highly natural talented freshmen so it will be very difficult to compete with them.”
This year’s team will be led by its six captains, including seniors Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo, Gianna Misuraca, Hannah LaVita and Juliana Patrone, as well as juniors Katie McLaughlin and Miriam Nelson.
Miller-Nuzzo returns as a multi track/cross-country athlete, who should help the team in many events. Last year she finished 16th in the 600-meters at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet.
“She is a great example of a versatile athlete and she will be competing in the 600 meters, the 55-meter hurdles, the high and long jumps, as well as part of the 4x400 relay team,” said Schell.. “Regardless of the event you can always rely on her to give her best. She will be trying the 55-meter hurdles for the first time after showing great signs in the 100-meters in spring.”
Misuraca will return as the team’s top distance runners. Last year she was 17th at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet in the mile.
“Gianna has come a long way since freshman year in the distance events,” said Schell. “Coming off a good cross-country season despite injury, as long as she can stay healthy can prove big for us in these events.”
The other two senior captains are LaVita and Patrone, who both return as the team’s top two high jumpers. LaVita finished fourth at the D4 Meet, clearing 5-2.
“Both these girls have come a long way in the high jump and have been arguably two of the league’s best in the last few years both indoors and outdoors,” said Schell.
McLaughlin returns for her third season and will compete in the 1,000 meters, the long jump and part of the 4x400 relay team, while, Nelson returns and will compete in the hurdles and shot put.
“I always like to have a junior captain and both of these girls have put it all together that makes a captain and then some,” said Schell. “Their work ethic and attitude is great and is also those who will take charge heading into the future. Katie coming off a great first cross-country season is moving up to the 1,000 meters for the first time this year after having a strong 800-meter season last spring. Miriam has worked great in the throwing events and will help lead the shot put crew while adding some great depth in the hurdles.”
Other key returners will include sophomore Amanda Broussard, who was 20th in the 300 at the D4 Eastern Mass Meet and junior Maggie Bourgeois, who was 22nd in the 600.
The other senior members on this year's team includes middle distance to distance runners Samantha Burke and Allison Jordan. The other juniors will include Aaliyah Abel, Ashlyn Buckley, Amber Flynn, Sophia Fruciano, Anja Jensen, Shannon Murphy, Carissa Rubin and Gianna Spada.
The sophomore class consists of Nokomis Bramantecohen, Shea Cushing, Kaitlyn Doherty, Olivia Erler, Emily Fothergill, Emily McHugh, Madison Mulas, Quinn Proulx, Isabelle Puccio, Lilly Rubin, Kari Wells and Angela Zaykouskaya.
There's also five freshmen on the team including Mallory Brown, Kaitlyn Finnegan, Kayla Flynn, Emma Jensen and Talina Khalil.
Overall, Schell said that it'll be tough replacing Garrity and Russell.
"Replacing a state champion 600-meter runner and second in the league shot put thrower is definitely going to be difficult," he said. "However I know we gained a strong crew from the spring that did not do winter last year, as well as girls who put in the work and are ready to step up and fill those shoes."
He added that the team's strengths should come in the 300, 600, mile, the two relay teams and the long and high jump.
"We have a strong middle distance and jumping crew with a lot of depth," said Schell. "Our distance crew had a strong cross country season, but we need to start off strong if we want to catch Melrose and Wakefield in those events. Kaitlyn Doherty and Evy (Miller-Nuzzo) looked really good in hurdles last spring that could step up big in those as well."
He did say that right now the team lacks some experience in several events including the dash, 1,000 meters and the shot put.
"Losing Amie in shot put is tough, but every team based on returnee this year, are all within inches of each other so it is anyone's event to steal points," said Schell. "The dash is always tough especially if athletes do not train year round to build that pure speed and strength. It's an event where you almost either have it or you don't."
