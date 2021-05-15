WILMINGTON – Heading into the season, Wilmington High Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey knew that his team was in a better position than most to deal with missing a season’s worth of playing time. The Wildcats were bringing back virtually their entire roster from their 2019 team that had shown so much promise in qualifying for the state tournament.
It’s impossible to tell what rest of the season holds in store of course, but for one week anyway, the Wildcats gave every indication that they could be ready to embark on a very successful season, as they swept a pair of matches from Middlesex League Freedom Division rival Burlington last Thursday and Saturday. The ‘Cats won both matches in dramatic fashion by scores of 3-2.
The wins are believed to the first ever over the Red Devils in Mailey’s eleven years as head coach of the Wildcats.
In both matches, the Wildcats were led to victory by wins by their top two singles players, Anay and Anuj Gandhi, as well as their first doubles team of freshmen Sidd Karani and Eric Packer, who won each of their matches in dramatic fashion to clinch the two wins for the Wildcats
"I am really proud of the kids. I don't think we have beaten Burlington since I have been coaching here, let alone back to back," Mailey said. "This team is mentally tough beyond their years of experience. That first doubles team especially, with two freshman who did not know other at the beginning of the season, but they are bonding together quickly."
In Thursday's season opening win, Karani and Packer rallied from 1-4 down in the third set to win a marathon 6-7,7-6, 6-4 match to seal the victory for Wilmington.
Other winners on the day for the Wildcats included junior Anay Gandhi at first singles, who had a comeback win of his own, taking a 6-7, 6-3, 6-3 victory, while freshman Anuj Gandhi earned a 7-6, 6-2 victory in second singles.
On Saturday, as Mailey very eloquently stated, it was a case of Deja Vu all over again for the Wildcats, as they once again earned a 3-2 victory over Burlington, this time on their home court.
Once again Karani and Packer had the clinching match, this time coming back from a service break down in the third set to win 6-4,2-6,6-4.
The Gandhi brothers remained undefeated as Anay cruised to a 6-2, 6-3 victory while Anuj rolled to victory a strong opponent 6-4, 6-2.
"Anay and Anuj are playing as well as ever, and as long as they are doing that, we will be a tough team to beat," Mailey said.
Senior co-captain Colby Scaplen fought hard in defeat going down 7-5, 6-0 in third singles, while the second doubles team of Ryan Weinstein and Michael Smaroff fell by a score of 6-2,6-3.
"Colby played well. The kid he played from Burlington was very strong. We are looking for big things from Colby this season," Mailey said. "We battled well in second doubles with Ryan leading the way with strong serving. Michael played very well for an eighth grader playing his first varsity match. With six freshmen, the future is promising for Wilmington Boys Tennis. We have the makings of a very good season."
On Tuesday, the Wildcats traveled to Wakefield to take on a Warriors team that also brought a 2-0 record into the match. Heading into Tuesday’s match, Mailey knew the Warriors would provide a good test for his team.
“Those will be a couple of tough matchups, because they are also undefeated,” Mailey said at the time. “This week will tell us a lot. I am expecting a couple of close matches.”
Mailey certainly proved to be prescient in his analysis, as the Wildcats prevailed in a close, hard fought 3-2 victory, while also likely finding out a lot about their team. Wilmington got a pair of clutch three set wins by the Gandhi brothers and a dominating win by Scaplen on their way to the victory.
Anay Gandhi won at first singles by a score of 5-7, 6-4, 6-1, whole Anuj won his second singles match 7-6, 5-7, 6-1. Scaplen powered his way to victory, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-3. The first doubles team of Karani and Packer lost 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, while Smaroff and Hayden Kane lost 6-2, 6-2 in second doubles.
The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday afternoon at 4:00 pm when they host Wakefield in a rematch of Tuesday's matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.