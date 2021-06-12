WILMINGTON – It’s one of the oldest clichés in sports to say that the final score doesn’t tell the whole story of how an event actually played out. On the other hand, clichés are often clichés because they are true.
One of the most recent examples of this came last Thursday night at Wilmington High when the wrestling team hosted Middlesex League rival Watertown in an outdoor match on the turf field at Alumni Stadium.
While the Wildcats came out on the short end of a 42-36 loss to the Raiders, the scoreboard most definitely did not tell the full story for the Wildcats, who actually won seven matches on the evening to just three for Watertown in matches that were actually contested. But four forfeits by the shorthanded Wildcats roster turned the tide against them as did some timely pins by Watertown, who took each of their victories by pin.
“We lost the dual meet, but we were down 24-0 coming in because we knew we were down a couple of weight classes with kids out due to injury,” Wilmington interim coach Evan Walsh said after the meet. “Even if we don’t win the match by points, we always try to win the inner match. Seven matches to three matches is something we like to see at the end of the day.”
The Wildcats got off to an outstanding start in this one, racing out to a 15-0 lead by taking the first three matches. Senior Joe Ganley kicked things off with a win at 138 pounds, picking up six points for the Wildcats when his opponent retired after a hard takedown, or more specifically the Watertown coach asked for the match to be stopped. Regardless, the Wildcats were out to a quick 6-0 lead.
Moments later, freshman Julien Cella battled his way to an 8-4 victory at 145 pounds and when Brian Duggan followed that up with a pin at 152, the Wildcats led 15-0. But that was as good as it would get for the Wildcats as two straight pins by Watertown as well as a win by forfeit gave the Raiders an 18-15 lead before senior Stephen Smolinsky picked up a 9-1 win at 182 pounds to tie the score at 18-18.
The next four matches, however, sealed the Wildcats fate, as Watertown picked up a win by pin at 195 pounds to take a 24-18 lead. After that win, three straight forfeits at 220, 106 and 113 pounds sandwiched around a no contest at 285 gave Watertown an insurmountable 42-18 lead.
The Wildcats were not done fighting, however, with junior Adam Lopez getting them back on track with a win by pin in a time of 3:35 at 120 pounds. Junior Luke Vitale followed with a win by pin in 2:16 at 126 pounds, and senior Shane Penney capped the evening with a dominant win, taking the 132-pound match by pin in just 24 seconds.
For Penney it was the continuation of what has been an amazing senior season, keeping his undefeated record on the year intact.
“Shane has been unbelievable this year,” Walsh said. “He hasn’t had any points scored on him and he hasn’t even wrestled into the second period yet.”
Walsh knows what he is going to get match in and match out from his seniors like Penney and Ganley, but on this night it was also great to get contributions from wrestlers like Lopez and Vitale who have been working hard all season long.
“Adam and Luke have come a long way, even in just a short season, as has Brian Duggan,’ Walsh said. “That was Brian’s first win of the year and that actually gave us some momentum at the time, at least until later on when we had the forfeits. But it was great to see the three of them wrestle so well.”
While the meet did not go exactly as Walsh or the Wildcats would have liked, he did like the effort given by his wrestlers, and they certainly appreciated the opportunity to host an outdoor meet.
“It’s definitely a different atmosphere, because you can get more fans out here, especially with COVID protocols, so it’s a lot of fun,” Walsh said. “The kids love it because of the different atmosphere. Usually with wrestling you are stuck in a gym or a wrestling room for three hours a day, so to be outside like this is exciting for the kids and we had a lot of fans out here too which was great.
“We are getting a lot of people to see the sport, so hopefully we draw some fandom and we start building on the program and getting more kids to join the sport, because that is what we really need right now.”
