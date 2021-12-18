READING – After an incredible 2021 season, the North Reading-Wilmington Co-Op Wild Hornets girls and boys swim teams are excited to jump back into the water.
Last year the girls team finished undefeated at 5-0, capturing the joint program’s first ever Cape Ann League regular season and championship meet title.
The boys had a successful season too, with a record of 3-2 in the regular season before placing second at the league meet.
Despite losing a class of talented swimmers to graduation, the combined teams have a large group more than happy to step up and fill their places. In total, 32 swimmers are on the team. North Reading is represented by nine girls and two boys and Wilmington by eleven girls and ten boys.
“I am impressed at how well our team has worked together and become so close these past couple years,” said head coach Sue Hunter.
The girls team will be led by its three captains Nicole Steinmeyer and Melanie Feffer, both from North Reading, and junior captain Shae Fitzgerald of Wilmington.
The returning swimmers consist of seniors: Kiera Lord, Kelly Crossan, Anna Germano, Caroline Schladenhauffen; juniors Maddie Koenig, Elise Higgins, Emma Jensen, Julia Kane and Lindsey Kane; and sophomores Lauren Feffer and Rachel Repucci.
The new swimmers to the team are junior Manal Mouddani, sophomores Katherine Murphy, Cassie Tibbetts and Alyssa Stack, and freshmen Priscilla Vo and Gillian Kane.
Besides Fitzgerald, the other Wilmington residents include Jensen, Julia Kane, Lindsey Kane, Murphy, Reppucci, Tibbetts, Vo and Gillian Kane.
Of the returners, a handful of the swimmers are coming off terrific 2020-'21 seasons. At the (virtual) league championship meet, for individual performances Koenig was second in the 50-free (26.14) and 100-backstroke (1:02.51), Steinmeyer was third in the breaststroke (1:17.06) and fourth in the 100-butterfly, Crossan was fourth in the 200-IM (2:40.71) and fifth in the breaststroke (1:20.27) and Feffer was fifth in both the 50-free and 200-IM.
“We have a great group of girls this year. A solid core at the top and the other ones are coming right along. I'm very pleased and excited for the season,” said Hunter, before adding, “Anna Germano, who is a senior from Wilmington, is the first swimmer to come through the co-op all four years.”
Turning to the boys team, junior captain Ethan Ryan returns after his stellar season last year, which included being named the league’s Co-Swimmer of the Year after winning two individual events at the league championship meet, the 200-IM (2:21.41) and 100-breaststroke (1:05.57). He will be joined by juniors Aryan Patel, Tyler Sheehan, Dylan Tran, Jonathan Mangano, and sophomore Dat Tran, who are all returning swimmers. Juniors Matt Villalta and Moaid Said, sophomores Siddharth Karani and Mantvydas Banevicius and freshman Ivan Deiko and Spencer Bagtaz are all new to the team.
Patel, Ryan, Said, Sheehan, Dyan and Dat Tran, Villalta, Karani and Bagtaz are all from Wilmington.
Hunter said both teams look ready to go.
“The first two weeks of practice were really good. I learned a lot from the new swimmers and they’re catching on quickly,” said Hunter. “We had our pentathlon which was really a glorified time trial for me to get ready for the upcoming meet”.
At the pentathlon, every person swam five events and the times were totaled. Ryan took the winning spot for the boys, and Koenig for the girls.
“Ethan looked great,” coach Hunter said. “I am hoping for Spencer (Bagtaz) to bring it on this year.”
Both teams will open their seasons on Saturday against Lynnfield, at their home pool, the Burbank YMCA, starting at 6:30 pm.
