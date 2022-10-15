WILMINGTON – The Wilmington High School boys and girls cross-country teams continued their hot start to the season with a league victory over Stoneham held last Thursday. But this win was far from easy.
Due to the work on the new WHS Track, head coach Joe Patrone had to come up with a new plan for the cross-country course, avoiding the normal finish line which is on the actual track. Patrone did some creative thinking, put something together at the last minute, and despite the obstacles, the boys won by a score of 15-49 and the girls also won by a 16-39 score, giving the teams respective records of 2-1 and 3-0.
“We had to run a temporary course as we were unable to run our normal course because they were working on the track,” said Patrone. “We set up a three-mile course and the kids ran incredibly well.”
Wilmington dominated this meet led by sophomore Dean Ciampa who was the top overall winner coming in at 17:27.8 for the three mile course. He was followed by Jameson Burns, who was right on his heels with a time of 17:28.5 and then Roman Moretti was third at 18:03.3. Coming in behind that trio included Jake Cronin (18:38.0), Gavin Dong (18:41.3) and Noah Carriere (18:44.6).
Also putting forth strong efforts included Vihbush Sivakumar (8th, 19:01.4), Brayden Gorski (11th, 19:27.9), Michael Dynan (12th, 19:52.6), David Dynan (13th, 19:52.9), Conor Burns (14th, 20:16.9), Spencer Bagtaz (15th, 20:33.3), Nathan Cardin (16th, 20:47.1), Evan Cummings (18th, 21:47.9) and Nick Samaha (19th, 21:57.7).
“The boys continue to improve and are now 2-1 on the season and 2-0 in the Middlesex Freedom Division),” said Patrone. “Everyone is really running well and next week we will go up against Burlington, who is one of the top teams in the state.”
On the girls side, things were a little bit tighter in terms of the score, but the Wildcats still won with ease. Addy Hunt was the top overall performer as she came in at 19:34.8. She was followed by Hannah Bryson at 20:11.9 who was second at 20:11.9. Mallory Brown was third as she rushed across the finish line at 21:12. Charlotte Kiley was fourth at 21:17.3 and then came Mia Stryhalaleck, who was sixth at 22:38.0 and Bella Zaya was 14th at 26:32.1.
“Everyone ran very well. We only had six runners today as some of our younger runners are dealing with minor injuries. Despite being a small team we are running very well and are undefeated at 3-0 overall and 2-0 in the Freedom Division. We are taking each meet one step at a time and working toward doing well at the big meets at the end of the season.”
Both teams have a very busy week ahead. On Wednesday, with results not available before presstime, the Wildcats took on Burlington. This Saturday both teams will compete in the annual Glennon Twilight Invitational Meet to be held on the Cape Cod Fairgrounds, and that will be followed by another meet on Tuesday against Melrose.
