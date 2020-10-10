WILMINGTON – Heading into Saturday's (delayed) season opener, no one really knew what to expect from this fall soccer season. Under an abbreviated schedule and new rules, you really couldn't picture a game until it finally happened.
And when the whistles finally went off, one thing you quickly realized is that this year's Wilmington High School girls' soccer team is pretty darn good and should be a force to be reckon with in the Middlesex League Freedom Division.
The 'Cats scored single goals in the first, second and fourth quarters (20 minutes long each) which was more than enough to walk off Alumni Field with a 4-1 victory over Burlington.
"Scoring four goals is always a great way to start the season," said WHS head coach Sue Hendee. "I thought we dominated possession and we had many other opportunities to score. Their second keeper made some spectacular saves and it could have easily been six or seven goals for us, especially stopping a few of the breakaways on Alyssa Granara."
After Burlington goalie Marina Callahan stopped Granara's shot with a nice diving save to her right just minutes into the game, the 'Cats got on the board midway through the first quarter. Amber Flynn made a great pass across to the far side and Kali Almeida came streaking in, winning the volley with a solid 1-touch shot to the far right side of the net.
Flynn made it 2-0 when she blasted a direct kick from 35 yards out with 14 minutes left in the second. The third quarter was scoreless, before things opened up in the fourth with single tallies again from Almeida and Flynn, this one from 25 yards out.
"We had good balance in terms of the types of goals we scored," said Hendee. "Amber had her long kicks and then Kali's two goals were fantastic. She just timed her runs perfectly and was in the right place at the right time, especially the first one with that volley. We haven't even practiced volleys yet."
Audrey Curdo, Granara and Kaitlyn Maguire each had an assist and goalie Tori Gemellaro picked up the win as she made two saves.
"Overall, we really haven't had a lot of time to practice and despite that I think the girls looked good," said Hendee. "There are things that we need to work on – (first) touches were off and that's to be expected. As far as team plays goes, I thought we connected a lot and we looked a lot more seasoned than we would at this (early) part of the season."
Wilmington will travel to Burlington on Saturday and then host Wakefield Monday morning. Both games are scheduled for 9 am.
BOYS SOCCER
New season, new beginnings and new milestones to reach.
On Saturday morning, the Wilmington High School boys' soccer team opened the abbreviated season with a solid 2-0 win over Burlington in a Middlesex League Freedom Division contest.
The win coming in game number one, equaled the win total of all of last year – in 18 games.
"It was great playing again and we were thrilled to get the win," said head coach Steve Scanlon.
The coach said the game started off slowly with neither putting a shot on net in the first 20 minutes. Momentum changed a bit in the next 20 minutes with Wilmington controlling a lot of the possession and getting a few scoring opportunities, but couldn't get one past their keeper and the game was scoreless at the halftime break.
The 'Cats then played much better in the second half. Aidan McGrath gave a nice feed ahead to DJ Ricupero, who tallied his first goal of the season and then three minutes later, McGrath and Anay Gandhi were awarded assists as they set up Owen Surette's insurance goal, making it 2-0.
"(Our goalie) Justin Healey was not called on to make any saves in his first clean sheet of the season," said Scanlon. "Alex Fitzler played well after returning from missing last season with an ACL tear."
Scanlon, as well as many other soccer coaches in the area, are not in favor of all of the rule changes and modifications, but he said that overall from the referees to the kids, the opener wasn't what he really expected.
"The players did a good adjusting to the new rules and the refs called a smart game, allowing the game to have some flow," he said. "They worked with the players and made sensible calls to keep players safe. Things were better than I suspected they would be."
Wilmington will be home on Saturday against the same Burlington team before traveling to take on Wakefield two days later on the holiday. Both games are scheduled for 9 am starts.
