WILMINGTON — Among the stories in this sports section includes the changes and modifications to high school boys and girls soccer set by the MIAA and the DESE and below are the new guidelines set for cross-country, field hockey, volleyball and golf.
Right now, Wilmington High School Athletes are waiting for the September 9th School Committee Meeting to see whether or not the fall season will be played.
If there is a season in Wilmington, there will be some major changes. The obvious ones will be every athlete, coach and officials must wear a mask at all times. There will no longer be anymore handshakes, nor will teams and players be able to celebrate with hugs, high-fives, etc, while players and coaches will have to follow the proper six feet apart social distancing guidelines while on the bench and including in timeouts. There are also a handful of other social distance guidelines everyone will need to adhere by.
The changes to volleyball and golf are extremely moderate, but the cross-country will certainly be different. Those changes include: Dual Meets only (no meets of three teams or more); No onsite course preview runs; Staggered starts — all runners must be six feet apart and only groups of 4/5 runners out at a time, minimum of three minutes apart; Runners must maintain social distancing during their runs; Non-transmittal way of scoring (no giving out popsicle sticks or numbers); Finish lines must be open to minimum of 28 feet to cross and lanes must be formed over the last 100 yards of the course.
While this seems to be a lot, Wilmington High School boys and girls cross-country coach Brian Schell said the adjustments shouldn't be that difficult to make.
"If we have a season, some of the rules that have been modified do not even affect us really,” he said. “Having such a small team this season, separation of athletes during practices into 'smaller' groups really is never an issue. Half the kids are on the road runs, while the other half that are only here to stay in shape for winter simply stay on the track.
“Keeping distance during certain workouts at practice shouldn't be overly troubling either. Grouping kids up based on their goals and what the workout entails to their strengths has always been the situation. Practices shouldn't be of concern at all really as not much if anything is going to change.”
While he said practices and so forth should be relatively easy, the changes to meets may not be.
“Meets on the other hand can have some ups and downs that make things in my opinion seem tedious. Having to warm up in our own section has pretty much always been the case as teams get focused and of course have little distractions from the opposing team.
“The start of the race is what can be a little tough to grasp. There is no concern simply having your own team group up on one side of the line with space between the opposing team. However on some courses like our home course, having that 14-feet can make a difference in the end I suppose.
“Staggered starts are also pointless and either should simply do another heat or make sure both teams have at least their top seven runners (14 total) in the same race and starting at the same time. Even with a staggered start in this sport, you could have someone in the first section slow down and fall back into the next section if not multiple people thus defeating the purpose of these staggers.”
Above all he said, social distancing during an actual competition, seems a little off if you will.
“The main concern is the idea of trying to tell athletes to maintain social distance during a race. A lot of kids average the same overall time and pace and of course push off their own teammates or opponents. Giving someone too much distance during a race in some ways can mess with a runner mentally. To me, it is a silly rule and makes it sound like all a kid has to do is take the lead from the start and no one is allowed to pass them because they must have social distance. If you have the talent couldn't you just tell your team to run ahead and form a line across the length of the course and how would opponents pass if agreeing to the rules to keep their distance?”
Certainly all legitimate points, as well as several others that he followed up with.
“The finish line having to be wider and two separate chutes for each team could cause some concerns as well. Having to space the finish line out so far and athletes finishing a race neck and neck have to veer off from each other causing one to run a longer distance than another — all this while wearing a mask as well. I have no doubt it will cause some kind of cardio issue with the kids trying to breathe during the race. They won't be prepared and it is already a tough enough mental challenge as is.”
OTHER FALL SPORTS
Although not as drastic as soccer, the new guidelines for field hockey will change the game completely. Normally there's eleven players on the field per team, which includes ten field players and a goalie. Now after the changes, it'll be a 7-on-7 game. All players will be required to wear masks at all times with the exception of being ten feet apart, the masks can come up for a brief period of time.
In addition, there will no longer be any corners, instead fouls within the circle would be 25-yard hits. On free hits, all players must be five feet away. There will also be no more bully's, or face-offs if you win, rather it'll be alternating possessions.
In volleyball, there's only minimal changes. Just like every sport, all players must wear a mask. There will be a new clean ball put into play after every rally, and no longer will there be a line judge. The biggest change will be "front row plays will be restricted from traditionally attacking the ball while the ball is above or in front of the three-foot line."
Finally in golf, the guideline are pretty standard — wear a mask, use your own equipment and multiple people are not allowed in a clubhouse at the same time.
