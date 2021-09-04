WALTHAM/WILMINGTON – Back in the late summer of 2017, Dana Goulet was pretty busy. She was getting ready for her senior year of high school where she was a standout three-sport athlete, she was coming back from a two-week soccer camp in Denmark and she also had narrowed her choices down on where she wanted to attend college and continue to play soccer.
In an interview with the Town Crier that September, she said that academics was the priority in regards to selecting the college she wanted to attend. She didn't want to play soccer at a D1 school, and was open to play at a D3 school if the academics suited her. Throughout the process, she decided on Bentley University, and at that time, her plan was to play both soccer and softball, as well as take on a heavy academic workload.
Now four years later, the 21-year-old is a senior — who has gained a fifth-year of soccer eligibility because the pandemic cancelled last year's season — is one of the team's captains. She was asked about the toughest adjustment she had to make as a student-athlete at Wilmington High, where she was part of four straight league title teams and was named to the Middlesex, Lowell Sun and Eastern Mass All-Star teams, and then onto Bentley.
“Academics,” she said without a second of hesitation. “Juggling academics and athletics with the school — I had a hard time adjusting to that. They have so many resources for us, so they don't let you fail. That was really, really hard jumping straight from class to practice.”
Despite not being able to compete on the soccer field in 2020, Goulet earned the Academic Achievement Award from the Division 2 Athletic Directors Association for having a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or better (she posts a 3.56).
“The academics at Bentley are outstanding so being expected to keep that high caliber of academic success and also performing on the field was tough (at first). It was the time management, but also the actual classes. I'm taking Accounting and Finance and those are just so foreign to me. It's not something I experienced in high school. I think I took pottery class in high school,” she said with a laugh.
After making such an impact both academically and athletically at WHS, especially on the soccer field, Goulet carried that momentum when she first arrived in Waltham. She started 15 of the team's 16 games as a midfielder, scored her first goal against Pace University and also picked up three assists.
“Dana is a fantastic player and she certainly made an impact for us during her freshmen year and it's just continued, even last year where we had the shut down,” said head coach Lauren Lukis. “I think she had that opportunity to grow and mature in a role outside of the field, which is why she was elected captain for this season.”
Once her rookie season ended, it was time to find her batting gloves for the softball field — or not.
“Freshmen year was a lot because I came in playing both soccer and softball,” she said. “It's a big commitment in the first place to do a sport, but doing two was a whole different scenario. I did stop playing softball. Juggling both sports was hard. It was exciting because I was getting the chance to make these immediate friends in college with both teams, but I realized that my heart wasn't completely in it for softball.”
That decision allowed her to stick with her two loves, once again academics and soccer. And months later, it all paid off, not only for her, but the entire program.
“Things really didn't change until my sophomore year. That's when the soccer team really clicked and we just had such a great season. We went to the Northeast-10 semi-finals and it was the first time we qualified for the NCAA Tournament.”
The Falcons finished 10-8-2 that season, including a 3-2 loss to Saint Rose in the semi-finals of the NE-10 Tournament, and then eight days later came a 1-0 loss to Molloy of New York, in the NCAA Division 2 Tournament.
“Our culture changed so much. I think a lot of that had to do with the new class that had come in, specifically Kat Hassapis, who is also returning this year and she is from North Reading. She's our returning goalie and she along with the other seniors just took a hold of the team, and a different culture. It's just been more of a family environment.”
Things really took off for Goulet that season. She started all 20 of the team's matches, played the third most minutes on the team with 1,547, led the team in goals (5) and points (11) and she scored both goals in the 2-1, double-overtime win over St. Michael's.
“That was a really good moment for me. I think that game was the tipping point that brought us to the NCAA Tournament. If we had tied that game, which we were close on doing, it probably wouldn't have boded well for us,” she said.
For her efforts, she was named second team All Northeast-10 Conference.
“(The year) 2019 was a great year for us. That was Dana's sophomore year and she plays coast to coast. She's in the midfield and she's up and down the field. She's great on the attack and obviously she is a force to be reckon with — she just buzzes around the field with so much energy. Her opponents are probably like 'really, I have to mark this girl'? She is coming into this season with a little bit more maturity, a little bit more disciplined in her role,” said Lukis. “We had an injury earlier, so we put her more in the back a little bit to grow her some more for when the season starts and she has embraced that completely. She is still in the midfield, but this (change) is just a testament to how great she is.”
On Friday, Bentley opens its 2021 season against Molloy, the same team who knocked them out of the playoffs two years ago. Goulet is thrilled, obviously for being back on the field, but being back with a close-knit, young but potentially strong team.
“(Losing last year's season) gave us more of an opportunity to hang out as a team outside of soccer. I probably know our sophomore class now, who were freshmen last year, better than I ever would have because of that. Now we have that group who we haven't seen play yet, along with our current group of freshmen so that's half of our team who have never played college soccer. It's hard but thankfully we're not the only team in that boat.
“This is the biggest freshmen class that has ever been recruited. We have ten freshmen as well as a transfer from a Division 1 school. In our first scrimmage we beat Clark, 3-0 and that was great to see. I think there's a handful of girls here who are going to make a difference with the team.”
And it's hard to argue that none have made a bigger impact than Dana Goulet.
“What can I say about her and her family off the field? She is just a coach's dream really,” said Lukis. “I think she has enough of a spark in her attitude that keeps her positive but she's also super competitive and knows when to focus in and go hard for that goal. Dana is a hard worker, she's fit as can be and just buzzes around the entire field and as a coach, it's just a dream to have a player like her.
“She's a goal scorer for us and she's still looking to be a playmaker, but she has certainly come away with goals when we needed one. Because she's so fast and dynamic, she will look for every opportunity to get into the '18 (yard box) and really try to score a goal. She's a really well-rounded midfielder in that sense.
“Off the field, she's also outstanding. She knows how to balance everything. Bentley is an amazing school to go to, it's a nationally ranked business school, so we're not the type of team that can take too much time off so literally during the season, she is going from practice to opening a book and getting the balance of her studies right away. Our career placement here is 99 percent, so she is certainly destined to have a great career (in the work field).”
