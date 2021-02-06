MELROSE – It’s hard not to believe that the first win of the season is right around the corner for the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team, as the Wildcats have played much better as of late, despite not getting into the win column.
But knowing that a win is hopefully coming soon doesn’t make it any easier to suffer losses like the Wildcats did on Saturday in a hard fought 60-56 defeat to Melrose, dropping their record to 0-5 on the season. This one may have been especially painful for the Wildcats who led by one with just over a minute left in the game, only to see it slip away.
Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram was disappointed to see his team come up short of that elusive first win, but he is confident they will continue working towards that goal.
“Any time you lose a game you are discouraged, and when you lose a close one, you are even more discouraged, but they will bounce back,” Ingram said. “They will keep working at it. We are so close and the kids can feel it”
The Wildcats mounted a tremendous comeback in this one after trailing 27-9 early in the second quarter, and led this one 56-55 with just 1:10 remaining after a Will Doucette three-pointer, but the lead did not last long.
On the ensuing possession, Melrose regained the lead at 57-56 with 50 seconds left during a possession in which the Wildcats felt the Red Raiders may have both traveled and committed an offensive foul.
Whatever the calls may have been, the Wildcats trailed by just one point and had a chance to take the lead. However, they were called for an offensive foul on their next possession, leading to a Melrose possession that ultimately decided the game.
Melrose broke the Rams press, and the Wildcats were called for a foul, sending the Red Raiders to the line. Leading by just one at that point, Melrose missed hit the first free throw, but missed the second. However, they grabbed the rebound, and another foul on Wilmington sent them back to the line, where this time they sank both shots to make the score 60-56, and the Wildcats would get no closer.
In recent games the Wildcats had seemed to come out slow in the third quarter after playing well in the first half. In this one, however, they were done in by a slow start, as they trailed 23-9 at the end of the first quarter, and 27-9 early in the second quarter before mounting a great comeback to trail only 36-33 at the half.
“We got it together and came on strong in the second, third and fourth quarters,” Ingram said. ‘We played at a great pace. We were very fast and played with so much energy and enthusiasm. The boys were so engaged and relentless, but the slow start just came back to haunt us.”
Wilmington also played well in the third quarter, with Ingram and his coaching staff implementing a different strategy to more closely replicate a typical halftime break. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, halftimes this season are only two minutes long, as opposed to the typical ten minutes, so in order to simulate a regular rest time, the Wildcats started five players off the bench to start the second half and that group played the first four minutes of the third quarter.
“That allowed us to give the other kids a full ten minute break,” Ingram said. “We had no letdown in playing the kids off the bench and then the other kids came in an did a great job. We fixed that problem, but we were slow out of the gate. We’ve got to play the whole 32 minutes and we know that, and we are getting there.”
The Wildcats were led once again by a game high 19 points from junior Tommy Mallinson, while Willie Stuart added 11 and Doucette and DJ Ricupero had eight each. Doucette also added a team high eight rebounds, while Jimmy McCarron had six boards.
The Wildcats will try and break into the win column on Wednesday afternoon when they host Wakefield in a makeup game, with results of that game not available as of the Town Crier’s press time. They will then be back in action on Saturday afternoon when they host Watertown at 1:00 pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.