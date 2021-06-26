WESTON – When Sunday's Division 2 North Sectional Track Meet ended, a total of 39 medals were handed out to Wilmington High Athletes, 22 on the girls side and 17 on the boys side, which includes four each in various relay races.
Of the 39, eight came thanks to two members of each team, Amanda Broussard and Celia Kulis on the female side and Sean Riley and Isaac Avila on the male side.
Certainly that's very impressive, but if you ask Broussard, that's nothing compared to who she had to be matched up against in order to take a third place in the very competitive 400-meter race.
“It's definitely intimidating. You are standing next to her in a line and you're like, 'Oh my God, that's Makayla Paige'. Just seeing Makayla Paige's name next to mine in a race is so wild, but it's more about once you start running, you forget all about everyone else in the race and you just think that this is more for me and this is my race,” she said.
Paige in case you don't know, is the phenom from Tewksbury, who is a two-time All-American, who won both the 400 and 800-meter races this weekend, and her resume is about 100 pages long, which includes heading to UNC-Chapel Hill in the fall on a full athletic scholarship.
Paige took the 400 at 56.52, ahead of Pentucket's Syeira Campbell and Broussard, who both fourth out tremendous charges in the last 150-meters but couldn't catch Paige. Broussard came across the finish line at 58.90 seconds, which was significantly better than her Middlesex League time of 59.87 seconds and her new time re-broke her old time for the fastest time in program history.
“I definitely wanted to get out really hard. My biggest problem with the 400 has been getting out hard because I get nervous about dying at the end,” she said. “But this time, even having Makayla Paige in that lane in front of me made me push that second 100-meters to get to that split that I really needed to get in order to get my times.”
Before the three front runners hit the final turn, both Campbell and Broussard made a push, closing the gap a bit, before Paige was able to seal the deal, winning her fifth individual divisional championship title in three years, which includes three in the 800, one in the 400 and one in the 400-meter hurdles.
“There are a bunch of phenomenal runners in that race. Any one of them could have come up on me on that last straight away. I could hear (Syeria and Amanda) the entire time. They are both fantastic athletes and I was talking to them before the race and they are also fantastic people,” said Paige.
Added Broussard, “(Campbell's) push definitely took the mental stress off of me. I felt like at the league meet and I came down to the last 100-meters, I was alone, so being pushed here, I had to work harder.”
Throughout the Fall-2 season and now the spring season, all Broussard wanted to do was break 60 seconds. She has done that and is now down to under 59.
“Amanda had a phenomenal day. I'm ecstatic for her. As a captain, she just sets the example,” said head coach Brian Schell. “She just leaves it out there in both of her races. In this case, in the open 400-meters, she re-broke her own school record once again by almost a whole second, and again all along she just wanted to break 60 seconds and then today she broke 59 seconds which is more huge.
“She's a junior captain and this is why I like having juniors as captains because it sets the example going into the following year and I know she really wants it for next year.”
Broussard wasn't done yet – after getting some water and going in the shade for a bit, her number was called again for the 4x400 relay.
“In the relay, she gets the baton, a good 20-to-30 meters behind and she still ran a sub 60 (second) split, a 59.64 so to come back and the team taking sixth place was huge and all of them in that relay race combined to run a massive personal record,” said Schell.
While Broussard had to be matched up with Paige, Kulis, who two days after finishing in a tie for third place in the five-event pentathlon, put forth an incredible performance to finish second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 15.61, trailing North Reading's Katelyn Gorgenyi, who like Paige, was in a league of her own with her 14.82 time.
“(Going up against her) honestly pushes you a lot. It's great knowing that someone is challenging you and it just makes you want to go for it. She just does it with ease, and it's like a comfort to her. She's just insanely good,” said Kulis.
On Friday afternoon, Kulis finished tied for third in the pentathlon, finishing with 2,462 points. A total of eleven girls participated. Kulis was first in the high jump clearing 5-0, third in the 100-meter hurdles at 16.12, fourth in the long jump at 15-4, seventh in the shot put at 25-2 and was 11th in the dreaded 800-meter race at 3:11.01.
“I knew the events going into it, but actually doing them all as a group and going from one to the next, was confusing,” she said. “We really didn't have the thirty minutes between each one. It was more like end one event, get some water and it's on to the next one. I did like it a lot but you really never knew what doing five events in one day can do to you. I definitely slept great that night.”
And like Broussard, Kulis broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles.
“Celia was second in the hurdles and both times she broke her own school record. That came after doing the pentathlon and obviously she is just a versatile athlete and I can't stress that enough,” said Schell. “Both in the trial and final round of the hurdles, she got out strong against some real tough competition with the North Reading girl. To be the next person coming back next year bodes well for her.”
While Broussard and Kulis were matched up against two of the best in the entire state, Riley had his own interesting mach-up.
“Going into it, I was the number one seed and I knew that the number two seed wasn't going to be racing because he was on vacation,” explained Riley. “The third seed, Graham Stedfast of Triton Regional) will be my roommate once I get to UMass-Lowell, so we were able to work together for a bit. We chilled for the first 600-meters and it was just us two (ahead of the pack).”
Stedfast finished first at 1:57.63 and Riley was second at 1:58.11.
“It was a really close race. If you look at the All-State seedings when they come out, he will be seeded like 11th or 12th, but it's just a matter of tenths of a second and it'll just come down to who runs a better race, who doesn't get boxed in and stuff like that,” said head coach Mike Kinney.
Regardless of how Riley does this upcoming weekend, the veteran coach knows that it's going to be nearly impossible to replace him.
“Riley is the heart of the team. He does all of the research and he knows all of the other kids. He has his goal time and he wants to run 1:56 and wants to make a run at Greg Young's school record time,” said Kinney.
Young's time is 1:55.5, established back in 1995.
“I'll be seeded 12th or 13th (at the all-states) and I'm kind of annoyed with that as I could have run faster today. It was a tactical 800-meter race. We went out pretty slow and it was an even split of 59 (seconds) and 59 (seconds) and I finished at 1:58.11. I ran faster at the league meet, 1:57.9 so I'm just going to try to run faster at the All-State Meet and see what I can do,” he said.
Finally, Avila, also had a terrific meet, coming home with two medals, including second place in the javelin throwing 154-10 and sixth in the long jump (20-10).
“Avila had a personal best in the long jump, 20-10, so he was under pressure and had a great day. He's an explosive, athletic kid. He's going to UMass-Lowell and he talked to their coaches and it looks like they are interested in him as a multi-event kid,” said Kinney.
