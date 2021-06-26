NORTH READING – After surprising Bedford with an exciting 9-4 victory in the preliminary round, the No. 24 seed Wilmington High Baseball team traveled to North Reading on Monday afternoon with hopes of keeping their momentum going and knocking off the No. 8 Hornets in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 North Sectional Tournament.
It was not to be however, as the Wildcats were victimized by a six run second inning by the Hornets on their way to a 10-0 loss that ended their season with an overall record of 3-11. North Reading, meanwhile, moved on to the quarterfinals where they were set to take on No. 1 Austin Prep on Wednesday night.
“It was not a pretty game to say the least,” Wilmington coach Aldo Caira said in the aftermath of the lopsided loss. “The whole team, including myself, was expecting better results after our game in Bedford last Friday.”
After the way the Wildcats had played against Bedford, as well as the way they had played in their last three or four games of the season, it looked like the Wildcats were starting to play to their potential.
“You could see the kids finally gelling, getting to a point where they were about to break out and they certainly did vs Bedford,” Caira said. “That's why we all thought if we played the same way against North Reading we would be okay. But it turns out that we gave them one bad inning and couldn't come back from that.”
Indeed, it was a six run second inning by North Reading that ultimately doomed the Wildcats. The Wildcats also struggled offensively, notching only three base hits on the day, with Derek Gallucci, Matt Vinal and Joe Dynan the only players to reach safely, just two days after banging out 13 hits against Bedford.
The Wildcats hit the ball hard at times, but hit into two rally killing double plays. They also didn’t help their cause on defense with four errors on the day. Wilmington starter Jack Toomey didn’t have his best stuff in this one, but Caira was pleased with the way he battled against the Hornets.
“You’ve got to hand it to Jack,” Caira said. “After that disastrous second inning, he held them in check in the third, fourth and fifth. Our bullpen let up the last three runs in the sixth.”
The end of the season allowed Caira to look back on what was certainly a mixed bag of a season for the Wildcats. After starting the season with a pair of blowout wins over Burlington, the Wildcats appeared to be on a roll. But a pair of tough losses to a talented Wakefield team brought them back to earth. After the Wakefield losses, the Wildcats proceeded to lose their final eight games as well, finishing the regular season with a record of 2-10.
But despite the losing streak, Caira saw some things he liked from his team throughout the rest of the season.
“Even though we didn't get the results we wanted, the way they were coming together got me excited,” Caira said. “It was almost as if we could have started the season six games in. At that point we were starting to feel more comfortable on the field and would have had better results.
“Overall after not playing last season, it was very hard to get a group of kids to play as one but we did accomplish that towards the end of the year.”
Caira is looking for even bigger things from his team next season, with a strong core of returning players.
“I do like what is ahead for this team. We have a solid nucleus coming back, which will be led by juniors Matt Vinal, Joe Dynan, Jack Toomey, Nate Packer and sophomores Jacob Roque and Burke Zimmer. The JV team has some pretty intriguing guys on the team and I think we will be able to fill in the blanks with some really talented kids. A bit longer training camp to start the season next year and hopefully we will be back on track.”
Caira also offered words of praise for one of his graduating seniors, Ryan Forcina. Forcina was not an all-star player for the Wildcats, but Caira appreciated what he did bring to the team.
“Ryan was there for every practice, most of the time, the first one at practice, and for every game,” Caira said. “He didn't get an opportunity to play much, but he always gave one hundred percent when he did, even on the bench. He was the best teammate and was always positive.”
Even in a 3-11 season, there were plenty of great moments for the Wildcats throughout the season, and Caira looked back at many of them after Monday’s loss, including being down 9-0 to Burlington after an inning and a half and coming back to beat them 17-10, the unassisted double play that Jacob Roque made against Stoneham in a very close 2-0 loss or the three outstanding diving catches made by Jimmy McCarron in left, Derek Gallucci in center and Nate Packer in right.
“Then there were the clutch home runs, Caira said. “One by Matt Vinal giving us the lead in the bottom of the sixth against Watertown, only to lose it in the seventh 9-7, or the home run by Nico Piazza that got us going against Bedford in a State Tournament win that we haven't had in a while.
“Then we had the two outstanding pitching performances. The 13 strike out complete game loss by Joe Dynan 2-0 to Stoneham and the almost perfect relief appearance from Jacob Roque going three innings and closing the door on Bedford with two looking K’s to end the game.
So, it's something to build on for next year. I know the old saying is wait till next year and I can't wait!”
VINAL AN ALL-STAR
A couple of Wildcats also received post season honors, with Matt Vinal being named a Middlesex Freedom Division All-Star.
“Matt had a great season as a transfer from Austin Prep. He was a real jack of all trades for us. He played outfield, third base, first base and catcher,” Caira said. “He will be our starting catcher next year. He probably threw out 30% of the kids stealing on him and picked off a few from his knees too! He started catching maybe six or seven games into the season and I'm looking forward to him being there the whole year next year.
Vinal and Joe Dynan were also voted co-MVP's of the team this year by their teammates.
