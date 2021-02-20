WILMINGTON — Through the early weeks of this season, when the Wilmington girl’s hockey team was grappling with subsequent narrow defeats, one had to wonder when this talent-laden club would snap out of its scoring doldrums.
They answered that question, quite loudly in fact, by putting fifteen pucks in opposition nets during the final three games of the regular season.
With this newfound success down the stretch, Wilmington wrapped up the 2020-21 regular season with a 3-2-2 overall record and finished third of the five teams in the Middlesex Freedom League.
“We succeeded despite the lack of continuity,” said fourth-year head coach John Lapiana. “We were on the ice once, maybe twice a week since the start due to the COVID-19 restrictions and some weather. It has taken all season to get to this point, where we’re finally starting to make hockey plays. I am so proud of these girls”
Last Wednesday, the Wildcats banked their first win of the COVID-19 shortened campaign, handily defeating the Wakefield Warriors, 4-0. In the first meeting between these teams, in late January, Wilmington was forced to settle for a 2-2 finish after allowing Wakefield to rally back with a pair of late goals. But in the rematch, the Wildcats asserted themselves with four first-half goals and made it stand up.
Four different Wildcats contributed, including Kiley Flynn, Lily MacKenzie, Gabby Daniels, and Ida Bishop. The rapid-fire scoring occurred in a six-minute burst and was the result of line-juggling on the part of Lapiana.
“We made some line adjustments that we expected would create a mismatch,” the coach explained. “The girls executed and the change resulted in two goals in two shifts.”
Further positional tweaks created added offensive opportunities and another pair of goals, according to Lapiana. With the game more or less out of reach of Wakefield, it was up to the Wildcats’ senior contingent to play “strict and disciplined hockey” and assure the shutout victory.
In the first of two with the Stoneham Spartans, Wilmington took control early, scoring in bunches. Daniels put the Wildcats in front four-minutes into the game, off a nice feed from MacKenzie.
Stoneham answered quickly, however, knotting the contest on a goal from their top scorer, Kaylee Cronin. In response, Wilmington exploded with five to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Katelin Halley started them, followed several minutes later by Zoe DeRose, who tallied on the power play. Bishop’s score with 5:29 remaining in the first-half represented the eventual game-winner but there was more to come. MacKenzie added a shorthanded goal, unassisted, and later, Ashley Mercier made it 6-1 for the Wildcats.
Stoneham picked up a couple in the second period but never threatened. With 3:27 left, Bishop drilled home her second of the night to wrap it up.
The rematch with Stoneham, staged Monday afternoon at the Ristuccia Arena, also marked the regular season finale for both clubs. Stoneham, as Wilmington soon learned, had vastly improved since they had met two days earlier. Their coaching staff deployed a modified defense that, for the most part, handcuffed the shooters. Mercier managed to filter into the slot but missed by inches, sailing one over the crossbar. And Bishop, not to be denied her chances, tested goaltender Grace Connell after catching the Spartans on a defensive line change.
At the other end, Spartan speedster Hannah Connolly leveled a blistering wrister earmarked for top shelf only to be robbed by Maddie Sainato, who flashed the catching glove to preserve a scoreless tie.
“This was a pair of evenly-matched teams going at it, in both games,” said Lapiana. “While we would prefer three periods of hockey instead of two halves, which makes it difficult to furnish adjustments, we seemed to be getting through to the girls.”
Lapiana swapped goalies for the second half — a planned move — substituting Sainato with Megan Mularky, who yielded a goal soon after play resumed. Striking first was Kaylee Cronin, who one-timed an idle puck in the left circle to put Stoneham in front.
Bishop came through in the clutch, beating Connell on a follow-up, seconds after Stoneham had effectively killed off the first penalty of the afternoon. While the Spartans tried to get players back in position, Bishop took advantage of the confusion. Toni Brunetto and Halley provided the helpers on the game-tying goal.
Stoneham recaptured the lead, 2-1, with 16:44 remaining. In earlier games this season, such a setback might have spelled trouble for the Wildcats but not in this instance.
With 13:51 left, Halley lugged the puck over the line, split the defense, and fired one home to tie it, unassisted. But she wasn’t quite finished. Just 27 seconds later, with help from MacKenzie, Halley put Wilmington in front for the first time, 3-2.
DeRose later added insurance, sending one through traffic off a feed from Maria Hernandez.
“Over the last three games, our seniors have led this team exactly the way we needed them to lead,” said Lapiana. “You never know what you’re going to get on Day One of the season. We want to win games and win our league, but ultimately, we want the girls to have a positive experience and finish the season better than we started it.”
Wilmington traveled on Wednesday to face Woburn in the opening round of the Middlesex Freedom League tournament on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime.
