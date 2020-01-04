MALDEN – On Sunday, Malden Catholic Athletic Director William Raycroft issued a press release stating that former Wilmington High School longtime boys' basketball coach Jim McCune has resigned as the Lancers' head coach after eight years, effective immediately in order "to tend to a family member's health concern.
"Coach McCune had a difficult decision to make and on behalf of the Malden Catholic Athletics Department, our athletes and their families, we would like to thank Jim for the enormous contributions over the eight years. He has been instrumental in developing outstanding young men on and off the court and we wish him and his family well. We will also continue to support them in any way possible," said Raycroft.
Ryan Taylor, who is in his second season as an assistant after many years as an assistant at Everett High School, has been named McCune's replacement.
"It has been a privilege to be part of such historic institution with an emphasis on excellence such as Malden Catholic," said McCune in the same release. "I want to express my appreciation and love to the MC community for their support and friendship these past eight years. My wish is for the team to continue to work hard in the classroom, on the court, and most importantly that they continue to be the outstanding young men they are and will remain their biggest supporter and fan."
From 1989 to 2009, McCune compiled a record of 267-169 at WHS, with winning eight Cape Ann League Championship titles — including seven in a row — qualified for the state tournament 15 times, reaching the quarterfinal round ten straight years, reaching the Division 3 sectional final three times, while being named a Cape Ann League, Massachusetts State Coaches Division 3, Lowell Sun and Town Crier Coach of the Year a combined 11 times.
During his reign, he coached three Boston Herald All-Scholastic players, coached four Cape Ann League Players of the Year, and had a number of players go on to fantastic collegiate careers.
He was inducted to the WHS Hall of Fame in 2010.
