WILMINGTON — The Reading High field hockey team came back from a late one-goal deficit by scoring the tying goal in the final minutes, to emerge with a 1-1 tie at Wilmington’s Alumni Field on Friday.
Olivia Soracco scored Reading’s tying goal. Goalie Sofia Avellino had two saves. With the tie Reading now has a record of 1-0-1 this season.
Rita Roche scored the only goal, and goalie Johanna Robinson had seven saves for Wilmington.
After a scoreless first half, the Lady Wildcats initiated the scoring just a minute into the second half when Roche scored with Chase Anderson assisting, to give Wilmington a 1-0 lead.
It stayed that way until there were just two minutes remaining in the game, when Soracco scored for Reading with Aly Goodwin assisting, to even the score at 1-1, which it remained the rest of the way.
Good defensive play by Olivia Caruso and Caroline Grayson helped Reading limit Wilmington to just two shots on goal throughout.
“We controlled play for most of the game with nine corners but we were not able to execute and finish,” said Reading coach Taylor Reynolds. “Aly Goodwin made some great plays in our circle while Olivia Caruso got the ball into the circle and passed well to her teammates many times. Caroline Grayson was solid and cleared the ball from our backfield multiple times. We have a lot of room to grow with depth that we just need to utilize.”
Wilmington faced Winchester on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime, and then will stay on the road with stops at Burlington on Friday and Wakefield on Tuesday.
