BURLINGTON — After taking one off the chin to open the season — losing 11-1 last Thursday night — in the words of sophomore pitcher Audrey Powers, the Wilmington High School softball team “woke up” on Saturday morning to avenge that knockout loss with an 8-6 win over the reigning nine-time Middlesex League Freedom Division champions of Burlington played at Marvin Field.
The teams were tied at 3-3 before the 'Cats scored two in the top of the sixth and three more in the top of the seventh. Burlington made things interesting by scoring three more in the bottom of the seventh but the 'Cats held on to split the series.
“I feel like in the first game we were down and everything was like 'oh we're not going to beat them', but today we woke up and were ready to play,” said Powers.
Two days earlier, the 'Cats batters struck out 16 times and didn't get their first hit until the seventh inning against Burlington's pitcher Cecelia Imbimbo. On Saturday, the first hit came with the third batter of the game, while the 'Cats struck out just nine times.
“Before (Thursday's) game, the girls came down early and we put the (hitting) machine at 56 (miles per hour),” said assistant coach Walter Babcock. “I think it helped with some players, but once they saw her for the first time and had three at bats, they were ready for their fourth, fifth and sixth at-bats and the strikeouts went down from 16 to nine. We did a better job of putting the ball in play. Our small ball today was a big difference. We put pressure on their defense and we saw the results (that we wanted).”
Wilmington took leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 before getting those five runs in the last two innings. In the first, Jenna Sweeney reached first on an error, was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Powers. Bella Kieran followed with a single, moving Sweeney to third, before stealing second. Abby LeClair followed with a sacrifice fly scoring Sweeney.
In the second, Ashley Crawford walked and went to second on a wild pitch, before aggressive base running on a dropped third strike and throw to first, allowed her to score from second.
Burlington tied it up in the bottom of the third, only to see the 'Cats score another unearned run in the top of the fourth. LeClair reached on a two-base error, and three batters later scored on a perfectly executed suicide squeeze bunt by freshman Lily MacKenzie making it 3-2. Again Burlington tied it up in the bottom of the fourth.
The score remained 3-3 until the top of the sixth until the 'Cats scored two runs on a single, walk, wild pitch, error and another suicide squeeze bunt by MacKenzie.
Now at 5-3, the 'Cats scored three more in the top of the seventh as Ashley Crawford crushed a two-run triple to score Powers and LeClair, before she scored on a defensive error.
Burlington dis strike for three in the bottom of the seventh on a double, walk, two-run triple and a defensive error, but Powers shut down the door on her eighth and final strikeout on the day.
In just her second varsity start, and against such a powerful team like Burlington, Powers did a tremendous job on the mound. She gave up just four earned runs on eight hits, while walking four, hitting a batter and striking out the eight. Especially early on in the game, she displayed a nice change-up, which she said she's been working on quite a bit lately.
“I recently had a different change-up and I changed my change-up to what it is now. I changed it from a horseshoe type to more of a flip,” she explained. “I had done it before so I just went back to it. I left it because I was struggling with it but it's a pitch where I have the speed, it just needs work with (getting more) consistency, and I think that's an easier change, than actually changing the speed up with the pitch I was doing before because the speed was actually too fast.”
Added Babcock, “The flip change is not an easy pitch to master. I know a few girls who have had success with it and a few girls who did not have success with it. It's a timing pitch. When it does work, it's a real tough pitch to hit.”
Offensively in this game, no Wilmington batter had multiple hits, but Sweeney, LeClair and Crawford were all on base three times each, combining for two hits, five walks, two stolen bases, three RBI and seven runs scored. MacKenzie had two RBIs on her bunts, while, Tori Gemellaro and Kieran had the other hits.
On Tuesday night, Wilmington defeated Wakefield, 8-4 to improve to 2-1.
Trailing 1-0 in the first, Wilmington rallied back and scored four runs behind a single by Sweeney, a walk to Powers and singles by Kieran and LeClair.
Sweeney had another single and scored a run in the second inning and Kieran blasted a RBI double.
LeClair led the way going 3-for-4 with three runs scored and a RBI and MacKenzie had 2 RBI.
Powers notched the win, going the distance and striking out 12.
Wilmington faced Wakefield in the back end of the home-and-home series on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime. The 'Cats will travel to Melrose on Tuesday for their next game.
