WILMINGTON – Despite being decimated all season long with injuries, as well as illnesses, the Wilmington High School Wrestling team continues to plug along, grinding things out and picking up team victories.
Last Friday in a home quad meet, Wilmington knocked off Woburn (48-36) and Lincoln-Sudbury (43-36) but were defeated by Acton-Boxboro (35-27) to bring the team's record to 9-6-1 overall. This Saturday morning, the team will go up against three very strong teams in another quad meet with Tewksbury, Tyngsboro and Gr. Lowell as they try to finish above the .500 mark before the post-season meets begin next week.
“We had some great wins by our captains, Marcello Misuraca and Luke Vitale, who both went 3-0 on the day. Marcello benefitted with one forfeit win. Elijah Valdivieso is a first-year wrestler and he had two wins. The most exciting match came from Nick Iascone, who bumped up a weight class and had a huge win against Lincoln-Sudbury. As a team we rallied through two wins over Woburn and Lincoln-Sudbury,” said head coach Peter Mitchell.
In the LS win, Adam Lopez (126), Iascone (145), Mohaned Said (160) and Marcello Misuraca (190) came away with pin victories. Both Luke Vitale (132) and Julien Cella (138) won by decisions, and then Dempsey Murphy and Elijah Valdivieso won by forfeits.
In the Woburn win, Lopez, Vitale, Cella, Misuraca and Valdivieso all came away with pin victories, and Brian Dugga, Iascone and Said won by forfeits.
In the loss to AB, Vitale and Cella won by pin, Valdivieso by a decision and then Nick Doyle and Misuraca by forfeits.
“This has been an awesome team to coach. They continue to amaze me every meet,” said Mitchell. “They have had to rally every match despite missing some weight classes, as well as injuries and illnesses. This team has met each challenge head on and has wrestled tough every match. I'm really looking forward to the post-season meets to see how the team performs, starting with the sectionals.”
ALL-STATE FOOTBALL
Earlier this week, the Massachusetts State Football Coaches Association announced its All-State teams in each of the eight divisions. For Wilmington, competing in D4, senior lineman Jake Chirichiello and senior Marcello Misuraca as a linebacker were named to the starting squad, and to the honorable mention team was senior wingback Gavin Erickson and QB Pedro Germano.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.