WILMINGTON – A successful season can mean different things to different teams. For some teams, it is championship or bust in determining whether or not a season was a success, while for others, a .500 record is considered a great season.
Which brings us to the Wilmington High Girls Lacrosse team, who closed out their regular season this past Saturday with a 15-4 win at home against Middlesex League Stoneham to wrap up what has to be considered a very successful 4-6 season.
Two seasons ago, in 2019 the Wildcats had posted a 2-14 record under the direction of first year coach Bill Manchester. But back on the field after missing out on the 2020 season due to the pandemic, the Wildcats doubled their win total this season, and they did so in just ten games, putting an exclamation point on their regular season with Saturday’s blowout win.
For Manchester and his players, it was a fantastic way to end the regular season, and they are not done yet, with this week’s Middlesex League Tournament and next week’s MIAA Tournament still ahead of them. But before looking ahead to the post season, Manchester and the Wildcats first wanted to enjoy Saturday’s season finale.
“As a program, we have not had a lot of those (blowout wins), so it was really great for the girls,” Manchester said. “We were a little out of sorts in the early going. I don’t know if it was the early (9:00 am) start, or maybe they were a little over confident after we had just beaten this team on Tuesday, but we weren’t quite ourselves.
The Wildcats actually started out terrific, racing out to a 4-0 lead in just over the first three minutes of the game, but perhaps that is where some of the over confidence that Manchester referred to started to seep in, as Stoneham scored the next to trail only 4-2 at the end of the first quarter. But from that point on, it was all Wildcats, including a second quarter where they outscored the Spartans 6-0, and took a comfortable 10-2 lead into halftime.
“After the first quarter, we really just talked about trying to play our best lacrosse from that point forward, and sure enough we go out and out score them 6-0 in the second quarter,” Manchester said. “In fact, after they scored to make it 4-2, we scored 11 of the next 13 goals in the game. It was probably out most complete game of the season. Really, this was a team that we should beat, but I was proud of the way we went out and did what we had to do.”
The Wildcats were led on offense by senior attacks Kylie DuCharme and Ida Bishop, with each scoring three goals on the day, while DuCharme added two assists and Bishop added one helper. Junior Jenna Moore added three goals of her own, as well an assist, while sophomore Shea Fitzgerald notched a pair of goals as well and junior Ava DeProfio added a goal. Freshman Abby Driscoll capped the scoring with the first varsity goal of her career.
“We were playing some really unselfish lacrosse,” Manchester said. “We were passing the ball around and playing really well. It was really fun to watch.”
The Wildcats also got some offense from some unexpected sources when senior defenders Alexia Bittarelli and Zoe DeRose each scored a goal. Bittarelli got things started in the third quarter with an end to end rush before putting the ball past a stunned Stoneham goalie, and just over a minute later, DeRose followed with a goal of her own.
It wasn’t the way the two top notch defenders normally help the Wildcats win, but Manchester was happy to see them getting the job done offensively as well.
“The two of them have played unbelievable defense all year long, so to see them score like that was great,” Manchester said.
The Wildcats will now await their matchup in the Middlesex Tournament on Thursday as well as the MIAA Tournament, and Manchester is confident his team can do well in both tournaments.
“We are excited for the Middlesex League Tournament to see what we can do against some of these teams,” Manchester said. “And we opted into the state tournament because we thought it would be a great chance for some of our younger players to get some experience in tournament play, as well as a nice reward for our seniors.”
