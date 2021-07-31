WILMINGTON — Until recently, this could have aptly been described as a “season interrupted” for the Northeast Wilmington baseball team. Over the first two weeks, only three of a possible eight games had been played. The remainder were either canceled or postponed due to a pattern of daily thunderstorms or a lack of manpower on the part of the opposition.
Since, weather conditions have improved and not only have the Wildcats been getting the games in, the club has been playing great baseball, running their record to 5-0-1.
That successful trend would take a sharp detour, however, when nemesis North Reading paid a visit to the North Intermediate School on Monday for the first of two makeup games. In hindsight, another thunderstorm delay would have been welcome after a first inning that saw the Hornets put up nine runs on three hits, four walks, and three fielding errors.
“This just showed that we can be a 5-0 team and still get beat convincingly by a good team like North Reading,” said Wilmington coach Connor Zaya, who guided his bewildered players through a mercy rule abbreviated 16-1 defeat. “But this isn’t the end of our season, for sure. We have a long way to go.”
Prior to the dismal meeting with North Reading, Wilmington opened the season by topping Dracut, 8-7, in walk-off fashion. After a two-week weather-induced hiatus, the Wildcats returned to work, drubbing Tyngsboro, 9-0.
In mid-July, Wilmington handed Lowell a 4-2 defeat to improve to 3-0 overall. Zaya went with Mike Monteforte and he delivered, pitching an efficient six-and-a-third innings for the win.
“Lowell had seven hits in this game while our bats were somewhat quiet, with only three,” said Zaya. “But we were able to capitalize on their mistakes and manufacture unearned runs to overcome an early deficit and claim the lead.”
Zaya was pleased with the aggressive baserunning from his players. Matt Vinal, for instance, had a pair of stolen bases while Brett Gallucci, Eric Spinney, and Austin Harper each added one.
Moving on to face struggling Woburn, which is winless in eight tries, Wilmington once again trailed after the early innings but came on strong with late runs to ultimately claim an 8-3 win. Leading the offense was Jack Toomey with a pair of basehits, including a double, and Jacob Roque, who “smoked” a triple, as his coach described it.
“Their starting pitcher was throwing the hardest we’ve seen this season,” said Zaya. “But he was wild so we kept telling our guys to be patient and work the counts. At first, they were seeing the velocity and just swinging as hard as they could.”
In addition to timely hitting, the Wildcats enjoyed a stellar pitching performance from Lars Ostebo, as well as Burke Zimmer in a closing role.
“Lars wasn’t overpowering – he just let the guys put the ball in play,” said Zaya. “He pitched six strong innings and proved that you don’t necessarily need to throw one-hundred-miles-per-hour and blow guys away. And Burke Zimmer finished it out, throwing out a key baserunner at the plate.”
Next up for Wilmington was a rematch with Dracut, a real threat considering the only aspect separating a win from a loss in their first meeting was an eleventh-hour Toomey hit. But as Zaya explained, the composition of any given Northeast team can vary a great deal from one game to the next.
“Teams can be very different based on who shows up to play,” he explained. “When only nine of the sixteen-man roster shows up, you don’t know if you’re facing their best players or their lower tier guys.”
Once again, Wilmington fell behind early, yielding a pair of runs in the first. But the Wildcats rallied back with a run in the second and a tying run in the third. Dracut reclaimed the lead in the sixth. It was at this point that Zaya had a heart-to-heart with his troops.
“We really hadn’t faced much adversity and I pointed out that this could mark a turning point in our season,” the coach shared. “They could decide if we were going to be a team that will just roll over or be a team that battles through adversity.”
The Wildcats chose the latter, manufacturing yet another game-tying run in the seventh. Despite an agreement between the coaches and the officials to bend the Northeast rules and play an extra inning, the score remained tied at 3-3.
Wilmington would improve to 5-0-1 on a forfeit by Westford, which lacked enough players for the mid-season game.
Heading into the pivotal duel with North Reading, Wilmington trailed by one point, 12-11, in the Northeast South standings. Monday’s loss moved the first place Hornets further ahead, 14-11. But as Zaya pointed out, there is ample opportunity to close that gap in the weeks ahead.
“Hopefully, this will be a wake-up call for our guys,” he said. “Again, that’s a really good North Reading team and it proves that despite the quality of your own team, you can still get beat in this league. But I think it will be us and North Reading down the stretch and everything depends on how much we want to battle. We’re not hanging our heads. There’s a ton of baseball left and I think we can win out.”
On a side note, Coach Zaya hoped to extend the appreciation of his staff and players for the remarkable efforts of the dedicated Wilmington DPW crew, who worked tirelessly, tending to waterlogged fields.
“Prior to the game against Lowell on July 16th, they were working on the field all day trying to get the water off,” Zaya recalled. “They cut the grass and some overhanging branches, lined the field, and repaired the mound and the area around home plate. They did an awesome job and the field looked the best I’ve ever seen it. So, we’re sitting there, getting ready for the game and one of their workers stopped by to check on the conditions. We really want them to know how much we appreciate their efforts.”
