WILMINGTON – When the Wilmington High Girls Basketball team hit the court last Thursday night at Cushing Gymnasium against Melrose High, they knew what was at stake. Quite simply, a win and they would clinch the program’s first Middlesex League title since 2012, and the third title in program history.
The Wildcats simply weren’t going to be denied on this night, as they went out and did what they had to do, rolling to a 61-37 win over Melrose, improving to 14-4 on the season and 12-4 in the Middlesex League Freedom Division.
The Wildcats were led by a pair of outstanding performances in the title clinching win, with junior Kylie DuCharme having a monster night with 31 points and 23 rebounds, while senior Jenna Tavanese had 19 points and six assists. Fellow senior Olivia Almeida chipped in with six points and five steals.
Wilmington had put this game away by halftime, leading 35-14 at the break, on the strength of a 24-0 run to end the first half, including holding Melrose scoreless in the second quarter.
“They wanted this so bad, and they came out and they earned it,” Wilmington coach Jessica Robinson said. “It’s a great feeling. Any win is great, but the magnitude that this one had is awesome. The girls have worked so hard for this, so I am so happy for them.”
The Wildcats found themselves locked in a tight battle in the first quarter, and in fact trailed 14-11 when Melrose hit a bucket with 1:19 left in the quarter. But that would be the last time Melrose would score in the first half.
Shortly after the Melrose hoop, Wilmington Tavanese responded with a basket of her own to bring the Wildcats to within 14-13, and Wilmington was off and running, scoring the final nine points of the quarter to take a 20-14 lead at the end of the quarter.
DuCharme and Tavanese combined to score all nine of the points to close out the quarter, and they combined to score 19 of the 24 points on the Wildcats 24-0 run to end the first half. The combination of DuCharme and Tavanese has been dominant all season, but never more so than Thursday night when the team needed a win to clinch the league title.
“There was a fire in both of their eyes tonight,” Robinson said. “That duo is fierce, for lack of a better term, they are just fierce. When they are on together it is tough to stop. I am glad I don’t have to coach against them.”
The Wildcats continued their run with a basket by senior Annie Wingate to start the second half, before Melrose finally got on the board to make the score 36-16 with 5:53 left in the third quarter. Overall, the Wildcats kept Melrose off the scoreboard for over 11 minutes between the final minute of the first quarter and the opening minutes of the third quarter.
An Almeida three pointer extended the Wildcats lead to 39-16 with 5:40 left in the third quarter, and the lead reached as many as 29 points when Wingate sank a pair of free throws to make the score 49-20 with 2:00 left in the quarter.
The Wildcats coasted the rest of the night, with Tavanese and DuCharme continuing to lead the team until they were pulled in the closing minutes to rousing ovations from Wildcats fans.
‘CATS SPLIT TWO
Following their league clinching win over Melrose, the Wildcats were back in action over the long holiday weekend, playing in the Spartan Classic at St. Mary’s High School. The Wildcats split a pair of games in the tournament, dropping a 68-50 decision to defending Division 2 state champion Pentucket in the first round on Sunday, before defeating Groton-Dunstable 58-40 in the consolation game on Monday.
In Sunday’s loss to Pentucket, the Wildcats were led by 17 points and 15 rebounds from Kylie DuCharme, while Jenna Tavanese had 14 points and four assists and Olivia Almeida had 11 points and six rebounds.
But it was not enough to hold off a hot shooting Pentucket squad, who proved it is ready to defend its state title this season. The Wildcats lost to Pentucket last season by a score of 61-34 in the quarterfinals of the Division 2 North Sectionals.
“I think it was great we got to play Pentucket before the state tournament, as we were able to see where our strengths and weaknesses are in that match up,” Robinson said. “Obviously they’re favored to win the north, so it was a nice sneak peek for us to see where we need to get to in order to challenge them.”
On Sunday, it was the Wildcats who dominated, at least in terms of the final score, as they came away with a 58-40 victory. But the game was not as easy as the final score would indicate, with the Wildcats trailing Groton-Dunstable 26-18 at the half.
But the Wildcats outscored G-D 18-6 3rd quarter, fueled by DuCharme and Almeida scoring 16 combined points to give Wilmington a 36-32 lead after three quarters.
Wilmington continued their domination in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Crusaders 22-8, with Tavanese scoring 13 of her 15 points in the game over the final eight minutes
DuCharme led the Wildcats with 19 points and 19 rebounds, while Tavanese had 15 points and eight assists. Almeida chipped 13 points, while Jenna Sweeney had nine.
TOURNEY LOOK
Pairings for the MIAA Tournament will be announced on Friday, and while the Wildcats do not know who they will be playing yet in their first game, Robinson says her team will be ready.
“There are still a few teams playing games before we know anything about who we’ll see, but I believe because we won our league we will either be three or four seed,” Robinson said. “We’ll start gathering information on teams once everyone done playing and standings are set.”
As of late Tuesday night, it appears as if 12 teams have qualified for the Division 2 North Tournament including Pentucket, Marblehead, Saugus, Wilmington, Burlington, North Reading, Newburyport, Danvers, Tewksbury, Hamilton-Wenham, Somerville and Dracut.
Lynn Classical could qualify with a win but doesn’t seem likely. If Classical gets in, they would slide to the No. 11 spot.
A handful of teams still have a game to play so that will change things up a bit. It's possible that Saugus, Wilmington and Burlington will be in a three-way tie for spots 3-4-5 and if 12 teams make it, spots 3 and 4 would have byes.
