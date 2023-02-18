On Friday night, it was bigger than basketball at Wilmington High School. While both the girls and boys varsity teams squared off against Melrose, it was the first “Play4Kay” night, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping women affected by cancer.
“It’s a fundraiser that Jess Robinson, the basketball coach from last year who’s still involved and helping me out a lot, set it up,” said girls head coach Chris Frissore. “It’s fighting against all cancers that affect women.”
Players on both Wilmington varsity teams were seen rocking special warm-up shirts prior to the game to show their support while fans had the opportunity to donate to the cause.
Despite both ‘Cats squads losing, both teams understood the power sports has on making a positive impact on the community.
In the girls 44-32 loss, Frissore thought his team played well.
“I thought we played pretty good,” he said. “We just couldn’t put the ball in the basket. It was just not a good shooting night for us.”
Poor shooting nights has been one of the primary killers to Wilmington’s ability to stay in games this season, which proved to be the difference on Friday.
“We moved the ball well, we didn’t turn the ball over too much, so all that was good,” said Frissore. “That’s what we’ve been preaching, but then we didn’t put the ball in the hole, so that was really what it came down to.”
When Frissore notices his team is struggling from the field, he tries to simplify the offense.
“I’m trying to get them to get into the paint and get some easy baskets,” he said. “Just trying to get them to run in transition and all that, but sometimes they just aren’t falling.”
Eva Boudreau led the team with 18 points, followed by Jessica Collins (six points), and Allesandra Delgenio (four points).
Now sitting at No. 34 in the power rankings with a 5-13 record, the ‘Cats are two positions short of a playoff berth with two games remaining.
“We definitely have to win them both, I think it’s going to be a far shot but if we win them both then maybe if other teams lose too. We really needed that one,” admitted Frissore.”
Frissore and his team will conclude the regular season with games against Burlington and Medford.
Following the girls contest, the boys tipped off with Melrose, falling by a score of 67-54.
After coming out to a slow start, the ‘Cats went on a 21-10 run to cut the Melrose lead to three in the third quarter.
“We were down fourteen going into half,” said head coach Jon Amico. “We played terrible in the first half, we came out very flat. We came back and outscored them twenty-one to ten in the third.”
Wilmington even tied the game in the fourth, but couldn’t close it out, ending their two game win streak. Being without star point guard Tiago Gomez as well as center Ayden Balter ended up hurting the ‘Cats down the stretch.
“We were going back and forth for the first couple minutes of the fourth and then they pulled away in the last three or four minutes,” said Amico.
Despite the loss, Amico is once again proud of the way his team didn’t give up, a common theme throughout their challenging season.
“We were playing better defense,” he said. “(Then) we were just scoring on offense. The first half a lot of our shots weren’t falling. That third quarter we hit a couple three's and got a bunch of layups.”
Wilmington’s offensive push was led by Austin Harper’s five threes (15 total points), Ben Marvin (14 points), and Noah Spencer (13 points).
With two games left in the season, Amico’s goals aren’t changing.
“We have the same goals as we’ve had the whole year,” he said. “Just trying to close out strong. Burlington is obviously a very good team and North Reading already beat us once, so we’ll definitely try to close out strong here.”
