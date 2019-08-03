WILMINGTON — At the outset of this summer’s baseball season, the Northeast Wilmington club was out of the starting gate with blazing bats, winning three straight, and scoring an impressive thirty-two runs in the process. An ambitious start, indeed. Reality struck, however, when North Reading dealt Wilmington its first defeat, 7-2, in game four of the campaign and then another, 2-1, in the rematch.
A month later, it was nemesis North Reading rendering more heartache, eliminating Wilmington in a best two-of-three playoffs series.
Wilmington dropped the tournament opener last Tuesday evening at North Reading, 3-2, in a controversial game marred by poor officiating and the next night, at Scanlon Field, saw their season come to an abrupt conclusion in a rout, 9-0.
Wilmington wrapped up the summer campaign with a respectable 8-6-1 record, although it must be noted that three of the team’s wins were via opposition forfeit.
“I really had a blast coaching these guys,” said Wilmington coach Mark Dynan. “They like to have fun. I think the tricky part at the end of the year is the bats went silent. At the start, we were scoring a lot of runs but in this playoff, we couldn’t string together enough hits.”
Down the stretch, Wilmington didn’t spend a lot of time actually playing baseball. Over the final six games, there were three forfeits by opponents due to lack of players and one weather-postponement that was not rescheduled. Their opening round playoff foe North Reading, meanwhile, was getting in plenty of games, although lost the final two.
Armed with optimism, the Wilmington players and coaching staff were determined to right the wrongs of the previous defeats when they arrived at North Reading High School last Tuesday evening. Despite playing with just the minimum nine, Dynan was brimming with confidence. And for the first four innings, a scoreless dogfight, he seemed to be on to something. Harry Serounian pitched the “game of his life,” as it was later described.
“Harry pitched a solid game and we were making all the plays in the field behind him,” said Dynan. “But a couple calls went against us. Honestly, they weren’t close. And that took the wind out of our sails”
Dynan was referring to an abysmal fifth inning when the officials made not one, but two poor calls that altered the dynamic of the game and put North Reading in the driver’s seat. Jared MacDonald led off with a basehit, only the third allowed by Serounian to that juncture. North Reading coach Marco Vittozzi exchanged MacDonald with pinch-runner Matt Ryan, who promptly bolted for second. Ryan was fast, but not fast enough to beat the throw from catcher Nico Piazza. The Wilmington bench was shocked and dismayed, however, when the official signaled the baserunner safe. A protest ensued but to no avail.
Frank Cassarino flared a double to left and suddenly, North Reading had a pair in scoring position with no outs. Serounian fanned Cam Randazzo to ease some of the pressure and then got his pitching counterpart, Demetri Boulis, to fly out. Wilmington outfielder Garrett Moreno got the ball in quickly, preventing Ryan from tagging and scoring the go-ahead run.
Serounian was soon ahead of the next batter, Joe Frammartino, with a two-out, two-strike count and followed with his best pitch of the evening, a pinpoint accurate fastball. Inexplicably, the umpire signaled a ball and immediately faced the wrath of the Wilmington faithful and coach Dynan. As if scripted, Frammartino lifted the next pitch to deep center for a triple, driving in a pair, and also reached on a throwing error.
Trailing 3-0, Wilmington put together a threat in the seventh. Tyler Fenton led off with a basehit, Moretto fanned, and then Tommy Boyajian worked Boulis for a walk. Brendon George scratched out the fourth Wilmington hit to load them. Joey Dynan popped but George was able to score on a North Reading fielding miscue. Unfortunately, Piazza popped up to end it, leaving the tying run in scoring position.
North Reading torched their host the next evening at Scanlon Field, scoring a pair of runs in the first inning and four in the fourth on the way to a 9-0 blanking to end Wilmington’s season.
“If we could have gotten a call our way in that first game, maybe the mindset is a little different coming into the second game,” said Dynan. “We weren’t hitting the ball well and when we did, they were making the defensive plays to keep us off the basepads.”
