ROXBURY – Heading into the season, no one really knew what to expect from the Wilmington High School girls' indoor track-and-field team. Sure, there was plenty of optimism, but in this sport you really can never predict what will happen.
Along the way, the Wildcats really were a surprise, finishing the regular season with a 4-1 record. After a disappointing performance at the Middlesex League Championship Meet, the Wildcats came back and put forth a successful performance on Saturday morning at the Eastern Mass Division 4 Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
Led by a pair of fourth place finishes, the Wildcats finished in a tie for 18th place out of 34 teams. Sophomore Kaitlyn Doherty was fourth in the 55-meter dash and the 4x800 relay team of Katie McLaughlin, Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo, Maggie Bourgeois and Amber Flynn combined for the other fourth place finish and those two performances accounted for all of the team's points.
"Overall points at this meet are usually never a concern,” said head coach Brian Schell. “It is this point of the season we just want to bring our best and I would say we did that. Having at least one athlete compete in each event except the 1,000-meters and 55-meter hurdles is definitely a start. By having this many qualifiers just goes to show the hard work for each kid paying off and getting to this level of competition. We even had a lot of solid performances and strong personal bests throughout the day from everyone which made it great.”
The 4x800 team finished with a collective time of 10:18.47, which included splits of 2:32 by McLaughlin and Flynn. They just missed out on qualifying for the all-state meet.
“This team came out strong, were all in and went after it,” said Schell. “All week we worked on different progression points of the race and not to over relax. Each girl visualized their laps and attacked it. Katie lead off and ran a huge personal record keeping us in the chase pack for the top spot while Evy took the baton ran strong and managed to get us in second place by a good margin.
“Maggie also then ran a personal record for the first time breaking 2:40 which is huge and gave it to Amber to anchor. She had a battle with a few teams and was able to outkick Wakefield's anchor leg who even had a 40-meter lead on us the entire race. This group found that intensity and grit that everyone needs to find in order for us to continue building on our success.”
Doherty had a busy day as she was fourth in the 55-meter dash at 7.57 seconds, just missing out on going to the all-states by one-hundredth of a second, while she was 17th in the long jump (15-02.00) and was part of the ninth place 4x200 relay team joining Madison Mulas, Ashlyn Buckley and Amanda Broussard who had a collective time of 1:51.64.
Broussard also had a strong individual performance in the 300-meters. She finished ninth with a personal record time of 43.45 seconds.
“Amanda has had some injuries lately and so we decided to make her rest the last few Middlesex meets heading into states,” said Schell. “She had fairly slow start to her race, but managed a very solid finish and winning her heat.
“Much like Kaitlyn, that strength down the final stretch is the key to keep working on. Overall a big personal record for her as well and puts her amongst some of the schools best with (Alexcia) Luna, (Alex) Bischoff and (Cassie) Grasso.”
Also competing in the running events included Miller-Nuzzo finishing 20th in the 600 at 1:51.26, Gianna Misuraca and Amber Flynn taking 20th and 24th in the mile at 5:55.46 and 6:08.98 and Olivia Erler was 25th in the two-mile at 13:27.89. The 4x400 relay team of Anja Jensen, Aaliyah Abel, Kari Wells and Nokomis Bramantecohen finished 20th at 4:34.99.
In the field events, Hannah LaVita and Juliana Patrone finished 11th and 15th in the high jump, both clearing 5-0, and then in the shot put, Miriam Nelson was 20th at 27-07.75 and Shannon Murphy was 22nd at 27-00.25.
"In the end, this season was a phenomenal season being 4-1. Our goal coming into the season was 3-2 and to come away with some big victories against Burlington and Wakefield is huge," said Schell. "When you see a team like Melrose taking second as a team here at D4 state meet, it goes to show how much depth makes a difference in the end when you want to compete with the best of them."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.