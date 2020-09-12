WILMINGTON — On Sunday, it was announced on social media that the Wilmington School Committee Meeting which was scheduled for Wednesday, September 9th has been pushed back to Tuesday night, September 15th.
Among the many issues on the board that night includes the vote by the school committee members on whether the student-athletes will be able to have: full participation, modified participation or no participation for this upcoming athletic year starting with the fall sports season, with tryouts scheduled to begin on Monday, September 21st.
At the previous SC Meeting back on August 26th, Wilmington High's newly named Athletic Director Mia Muzio gave a presentation to the School Committee outlining the newly designed four seasons and guidelines, set by the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association, the DESE and the EEA.
The four seasons include: fall, winter, "floating" and spring. All four seasons will run relatively shorter than a typical sports season, and the "floating season", which would start on February 22nd, would include football, cheerleading, Unified basketball (not offered in Wilmington), possibly volleyball, as well as any other sports that have to be moved from either the fall or winter season due to COVID-19.
Nearly every league which has been granted permission by their respective schools to go ahead with full participation with the fall league, has elected to move volleyball to the floating season. Currently, WHS has yet to name its new volleyball coach after Bruce Shainwald stepped down after four seasons.
At that last SC Meeting, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Glenn Brand's recommendation that WHS could follow whatever the rest of the Middlesex League decided, was not opposed by the members of the School Committee, however, they will have the final vote come Tuesday.
Wilmington is slated to begin its tenth year as a member of the Middlesex League, competing in the Freedom Division along with Burlington, Melrose, Stoneham, Wakefield and Watertown.
This past week the Middlesex League announced the following information regarding high school athletics for the fall season based on the guidelines sey by the MIAA, EEA, DESE:
*Boys & Girls Soccer, Field Hockey, Golf, and Cross Country will take place this Fall Season. Tryouts/practices begin on Monday, September 21st;
*Football, Cheering, Girls Volleyball, and Girls Swim have been moved to Fall 2/Floating Season. This will run from February 22nd to April 25th;
*There will be a 10-game schedule for all Varsity Teams with the exception of Cross Country. They will have five meets. There will be a maximum of an eight-game schedule for all Sub-Varsity Teams. (Again with the exception of Cross Country);
*All games will be played on Saturdays (10/3 to 11/21) and on the October and November Holidays (10/12 & 11/11). Golf will be played during the week based on availability of courses;
*Teams will compete against one school in all sports on the same weekend to limit the contact with other communities;
* There will be no transportation provided to any games, home or away;
*Varsity Teams will practice three times per week and Sub-Varsity Teams will practice two times per week;
*There will be one fan permitted per student-athlete at each athletic contest.
