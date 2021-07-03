WILMINGTON – It was a historic season for the Wilmington High Boys Tennis team, with the Wildcats winning their first Middlesex League Freedom Division title in program history, while posting an undefeated 10-0 regular season record.
Now that the season is over, several Wildcats were rewarded for their outstanding efforts, with five members of the team being selected to the Middlesex League Freedom Division First Team All-Star team, while their number one singles player, junior co-captain Anay Gandhi was selected as the Freedom Division MVP.
Gandhi’s selection as league MVP was, to quote a popular radio commercial, “the biggest no brainer in the history of earth.” The junior star was undefeated on the season, dominating in nearly all of matches against the best competition the Middlesex League had to offer, going 10-0 on the campaign.
Wilmington coach Rob Mailey, needless to say, wholeheartedly endorsed the selection of his number one player as league MVP.
“We have never had a league MVP before, and I think this was unanimous,” Mailey said. “When I submitted his nomination, I just said, he went 10-0 and he is a good sport and just a great kid. Need I say more? Thankfully all of the other coaches in the league also agreed.”
The younger Gandhi sibling, freshmen Anuj Gandhi was also undefeated on the season at second singles, earning himself league all-star honors, as did senior co-captain Colby Scaplen at third singles. Scaplen lost his first two matches of the season in three set matches to Burlington, but never lost again, posting an 8-2 overall record on the season.
Rounding out the All-Star selections for the Wildcats was the freshman first doubles duo of Eric Packer and Sidd Karani, who were 9-1 on the season against some very stiff competition. The only starting members of the team who were not selected to the All-Star team were the four players who combined to play second doubles, were the combination of senior Hayden Kane and freshman Sarthak Tripathi along with the duo of freshman Ryan Weinstein and eighth grader Michael Smaroff combined for an 8-2 record on the season.
“I think the only reason they didn’t get selected was because they split time in a rotation, but it doesn’t diminish what they did,” Mailey said. “To have so many players selected is a reflection of how hard the kids worked this season. We did not miss a practice all season, and also, all of the kids who were selected as all-stars worked on their games all year.
“We have never had so many kids playing all year long, and it definitely made a big difference for us.”
