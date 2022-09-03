WILMINGTON – For the past 25 years, the Wilmington Pop Warner Cheerleading programs has been one of the top ranked programs in the entire country. Year after year, teams from Wilmington place high at the National competitions held in Florida, including several champions.
Back in 2001, Krystle Valente was a member of the 'A' team which placed fourth at the National Meet. Now 21 years later, she's in her third season as the program's Cheerleading Director, and like her competition days, she's enjoying every single second in this role.
“I love it, just love it,” she said, while taking a moment out of last Thursday's practice to chat with the Crier.
While no one could possibly have wiped the smile off of her face when she said that, she did later explain that this year has been harder than the previous two years in terms of finding qualified cheerleading coaches.
“It's been tough because we don't have a lot of volunteers, so to get these people to help is huge. We did get two high school kids to help out and we got two seventh graders to help out with the flag team,” she said. “Also, (Pop Warner President) Joe (McCauley) and myself did get an almost entire new board (of directors). We have six new board members so that was a big thing.”
Over the years some of the veteran cheerleading coaches have left, but some have remained like Kerry Piantedosi and Jackie Welch, while longtime former Cheerleading Director/League President Deb Smith, who is the sole reason why the program is at that elite level every year, makes sure she pops in when she can to help out Valente, as well as all of the fellow coaches and cheerleaders.
“This is Deb's first day of coming here, but she's always going to be here to help. She'll always be here and the girls love that,” said Valente.
What Smith and Valente saw on this one practice night, was just shy of 100 cheerleaders broken up into three teams. The Flag Football Cheerleading team consists of about 50 girls ages four, five and six. Then there's two other teams of about 20 girls each, who make up the 'B' and 'E' teams. They will cheer at the home games for all of the Pop Warner teams.
“We're just getting the kids ready to compete and obviously (cheer) for our games. This year we have the 'B' team which is a medium level-two team, and the 'E' team is also a medium level-two team. Basically our goal is to have them ready to compete for Nationals,” said Valente. “We're just happy to be back this year. We don't have any rules this year as far as masks, at least right now. Last year, they all had to have masks on while jumping and stunting, so there were definite struggles last year but we're just happy to be back this year and have everything as normal as we can.”
And that 'normal' is getting the girls and teams geared up for the competitions which start in October.
“Honestly, I want the girls to have those expectations (of being among the best in the country). I want that but also want to make sure that the girls have fun and to learn. They need to be safe. I just don't want to throw them out there with a routine and they are not safe and someone can get hurt. So safety always comes first,” said Valente. “But yes, there's always expectations of being a cheerleader from Wilmington because we have been so successful. These cheerleaders are just so driven and they have that work ethic. They know that it's all about teamwork, the time and the dedication that they put into it.
“Most of those kids give up other sports so they can be here, so they are dedicated. Cheerleading is not the same (as it used to be). It's not just being out their with the pom-poms. They all have to learn how to tumble and that's a big thing of it. It's all gymnastics (routines).”
Over the last few decades, that aspect of cheerleading has changed drastically.
“When I was in the program, the tumbling was just starting. I only was able to get my back handspring. I think I was in the eighth grade when I first learned how to tumble. That was just about all I could do. My daughter has far surpassed me,” said Valente with a laugh.
Her daughter, Alexia, has gone through the program herself and 'aged out'. Despite that happening, her mom is still there, volunteering her time to keep this proud and elite program moving forward.
“It's hard to walk away. I keep saying that since my daughter is no longer in the program that I'll walk away but I don't think I can,” said Valente.
McCauley hopes that remains to be an impossible task.
“Krystle has done an amazing job and is one of main reasons the cheer program remains strong each year,” he said. “The work she does behind the scenes probably goes unnoticed by many but we wouldn’t be able to run this program without her.”
