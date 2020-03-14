Senior co-captain Julia Gake and the Tufts University women's indoor track & field team's distance medley relay (DMR) improved its season-best time on Saturday at the Tufts National Qualifying Meet held at the Gantcher Center.
Tufts' foursome of Gake, sophomore Tara Lowensohn, sophomore Hannah Neilon and senior co-captain Rhemi Toth put together an 11:54.85 time on Saturday that was tied for the #6 national ranking as of 7:00 pm Saturday night. It was nearly 20 seconds faster than Tufts' previous best DMR of the season, a 12:13.13 that was #12 in Division III entering the weekend. The ranking has since moved to No. 8 nationally.
Gake lowered her nationally-ranked time in the 400 meters to 58.81, which was better than her 58.88 (converted) previous mark.
Gake, along with Toth, Lowensohn, Neilon, sophomore Danielle Page and freshmen Jaydin Appel and Lia Rotti will represent Tufts at the 2020 NCAA Division III Championships in Winston-Salem, North Carolina next weekend (Mar. 13-14).
The seven Jumbo qualifiers will compete in five events for head coach Kristen Morwick's team at the national championships, which will be held at the JDL Fast Track. Page will run in the 5,000 meters, Appel is in the high jump, Rotti will do both the long jump and triple jump and Lowensohn, Gake, Neilon and Toth make up the distance medley relay (DMR) foursome.
Toth and Gake are returning to NCAA competition. They were both a part of the Tufts DMR that was 10th at the 2018 indoor meet. Toth is the only Jumbo All-American entering the meet as she was seventh in the mile indoors last year. She's now a four-time national qualifier overall. The other five Jumbos are taking their first NCAA trips.
The DMR will close Friday's racing with a 7:10 pm start time.
The seven Jumbo qualifiers are the most sent to an indoor national championship meet since 2011.
BASKETBALL
A historic season for the Haverford Women's Basketball team (23-5) came to a close in the NCAA Tournament First Round on Friday night, as the Fords fell to host No. 9 Baldwin Wallace (27-2) by a final score of 67-42 at Ursprung Gymnasium in Berea, Ohio.
The loss marked the end of a very successful season for Fords sophomore center Caroline Andersen of Wilmington, who saw seven minutes of action in the season finale. Andersen closed out her sophomore season having seen action in 28 games for the Centennial Conference champion Fords, averaging 3.2 points and 1.3 rebounds per game.
The thrilling 2019-20 campaign is now concluded as the Fords again put together one of the most exhilarating and memorable seasons in program history. The run included a dominant regular season that featured 18 conference wins and an 11-game win streak, as well as a postseason journey that culminated in a third consecutive NCAA tournament appearance and a second straight Centennial Conference title.
The Endicott women's basketball team fell to No. 20/24 nationally ranked Christopher Newport, 74-71, in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, hosted by the University of Scranton, on Saturday night at the John Long Center.
Endicott sophomore center Morgan Bresnahan of Wilmington had two points for the Gulls in the loss, closing out a sophomore season where she saw action in 26 games and averaged 4.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game. Her best game of the year may have come in the in the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals where she had a team high 12 rebounds in helping to lead the Gulls to a 60-54 victory over Roger Williams.
With the victory, the Captains (25-4) will play the winner of Texas-Dallas and Mary Hardin-Baylor on Friday, March 13 (time and place TBD) in the next round of the NCAA Tournament.
Meanwhile, Endicott's historic season, which included capturing its first-ever conference title, making its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance, and securing its first-ever NCAA Tournament win, comes to a close at 19-11 overall.
Saturday's game was one for the ages as it featured 20 lead changes and 12 ties along the way.
The night before the loss to Christopher Newport, the Bresnahan and the Gulls had stunned No. 12 ranked Scranton, 65-56, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night at the John Long Center. With that win, Endicott secured its first-ever victory over a nationally ranked opponent (based upon available data) and its first-ever win in the NCAA Tournament (first-ever appearance).
The win was truly monumental for the Gulls, as Scranton entered the 2019-20 season fresh off an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance from a year ago that saw them return three out of their top-five scorers and four starters from that squad into the fold this year. This was Scranton's 33rd NCAA Tournament appearance in program history, which includes nine Final Four appearances, one NCAA national championship (1985), and an overall record of 66-36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.