WILMINGTON – When he arrived the first day of wrestling practice as a freshman, never in a million years did Shane Penney think that he would do something that only eleven other wrestlers did at that time, which was win 100 varsity matches.
Back on Tuesday, May 11th in a meet against Belmont, Penney pinned Jaden O'Connor in the first period with his patterned move of scissors/leglock, which put him into the history books of the program, joining Derek Hanley, Cody Halliday, Steve Sughrue, Michael Sorrentino, Roman and (current interim head coach) Evan Walsh, Sam Jennings, Alex Furlong, Fox Maxwell, Shawn Adams, Michael St. Aubin and Penney's good pal and current teammate Joe Ganley, who accomplished the feat late last season.
"It meant a lot. It was definitely a great accomplishment. Walking around town I've been getting a lot of congratulations by people, which is obviously cool. I'm glad it happened, especially after ending last year with 98 wins and not knowing for the whole next year if we were going to have a season and if I would get to one hundred," Penney said.
Like any wrestler or any athlete accomplishing a milestone of this magnitude, this one didn't come easy at all. Obviously wrestling is an incredibly difficult sport, demanding both physically and mentally. You have to constantly watch your weight, the training sessions are for hours and hours, usually all in incredibly hot rooms, and you face guys who sometimes weigh more than you, like for instance O'Connor, who usually wrestled the weight class above Penney's 132-pound division.
"(When you are) wrestling, everything is just another match," he explained. "You really shouldn't overthink it. The way I approach it is just be aware of what you can – and I try not to overthink anything. You want someone to react to you instead of you planning on what someone else is going to do."
Penney has done all of that with great success over his first three years, which includes being a three-time sectional place finisher, taking third, second and fourth, respectively, while also taking seventh at the Division 3 state meet as a sophomore. He's done all of that, with the 100 wins, all while having severe asthma.
“Asthma is something that I have always had to deal with. I remember in the youth leagues, we would do suicides in practice and I would just be dead, just on my knees and everyone would be looking at me wondering what's wrong with this kid? I didn't really start to put it together (that I had asthma) until years later once I got into high school and became more competitive,” said Penney. “I just couldn't hold my breath. I tried not to let it get to me, but this year is definitely hard because of the masks. It's brutal to be honest. I've been using a lot of inhalers and taking my time (during matches).”
He was asked if he's had attacks over the years and replied, “I never have collapsed or blacked out or anything like that, but I can definitely tell that if I keep going, I'm not going to be awake. I just suffer until it's over. You just have to work through it and know mentally, (that an attack) is just temporary.”
Head coach Joel McKenna said the incredible toughness that Penney displays each and every days helps cope with the asthma.
“It hasn't been easy,” said McKenna. “He deals with severe asthma and that has been a major obstacle for him to overcome. Wrestling and trouble breathing doesn't usually mix well together but Shane brings a level of toughness where he can adapt to the moment and rise above it.”
McKenna went on to say that Penney has overcome the asthma aspect of it, as well as the simple fact that wrestling, and being good at it, in terms of wins and losses, is also extremely difficult.
“Shane has been great to work with since he was in middle school. He would come up and practice with the high school team along with Joe Ganley. They would come and practice with us a few times a week. He has been very coachable since day one. You could give him something to work on and he would digest it, ask questions if he needed something clarified and then he would try to add it to his tool box.
“The thing that has stood out about Shane since his ninth grade year is he always has a goal whenever he had to wrestle a match. His goal is to pin his opponent. He doesn't just want to beat you he wants to pin you. He has the season pin record of thirty-five pins in a season which came during his sophomore year. Out of one-hundred wins, eighty-four have come by way of pin - that puts him as the all-time program leader ahead of Pat Heffernan's eighty.
“Shane always wants to take you down and put you away. For some kids it's hard to get to that place, mindset wise. It comes natural to him and I think that is why he's had so much success. He has a lot of support too. His dad was one of our youth coaches for years and both mom and dad did a great job building up a solid youth program. He also had brothers who wrestled before him.”
Shane's father Tim wrestled at WHS in the mid 1980s, and both he and his wife Lori have been involved in the youth wrestling program for several years, along with Ken and Kim Ganley. Oldest brother Timmy wrestled for a year at WHS and also helped out at the youth level.
“I need to give credit to all of the youth wrestling coaches because (the 100 wins) wouldn't have happened without them,” said Shane, who also has an older brother Matt, a former WHS Football and Basketball player, as well as younger sister Janelle, who is a junior and a member of the cheerleading team. “It definitely helps to have ten years of experience (in the sport) prior to getting into high school. Ken has been a prominent figure and Kim was the president and they just made it all happen. I wouldn't be there without them.”
Starting out in the youth level is where Shane became good friends with Joe. The two have worked together for over ten years, working up the ladder through the youth program and now four years into high school. Ganley earned his 100th win last year during the post-season where he was Division 3 state finalist.
“That's one of the coolest parts – wrestling wouldn't have been the same if I didn't do it without my friend, Joe,” said Shane. “We didn't get it in the same season, that would have been sick if we did, I'm just happy that both of us were able to reach (the milestone). We started practicing together and were drill partners in the youth league so for the past 12 years or so. He's not like anyone else that I have met. He's a specimen and just crazy.”
The two specimens, who have both made WHS history, still have some plans left before this season ends, and Shane goes off to UMass-Amherst to study Horticulture, which is the art or practice of garden cultivation and management.
“Getting one hundred wins is a goal that we try and have all of our wrestlers strive for. It means that they have to put in the work. We don't have seventh and eighth graders competing for us like some other teams do. Our kids have to do it in four years and to do it in that time isn't easy.
“Shane has used the support, experience and his pinning mindset to break these records and rack up these wins for himself, putting himself as one of the best in the program's history.”
