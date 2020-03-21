It’s impossible to tell what the future holds for the members of this season’s Wilmington High Junior Varsity Hockey team in terms of their hockey careers, and where they will end up playing in the next few seasons. For many of them, if they keep improving a spot on the Wildcats varsity team seems very likely.
But regardless of what the future holds for this group of players, they have all already mastered some very important skills which can’t be taught, as they have proven to be tremendously resilient group, as well as excellent teammates to each other.
This young group of players battled through a very difficult start to their season, but battled back to finish the season with a winning record, going 11-9-1 overall under the direction of sixth year head coach Colin Foley.
“We had a stretch of games where we lost six games in a row early in the year. We then responded later in the year with a seven game win streak,” said Foley, a 2014 graduate of Wilmington High. “The team was down during the losing streak but I really took pride in that they didn't stay down or blame each other. They focused on practices and snapping the losing streak, everyone wanted to right the ship and play for each other.”
The Wildcats maturity in dealing with the long losing streak was all the more impressive when you consider that the JV roster was made up largely of freshmen, with 13 first year players in all, to go along with six sophomores.
“I had a younger team this year, and I think it displayed early in the year when we went on the six game skid,” Foley said. “I thought we fought in each game. Playing in the Middlesex League there is no easy team and every game you have to outwork your opponent. When you play teams of that caliber, you need to finish your opportunities when you have them. I had a good group of players who were passionate about the game, practiced hard, and played hard and the results showed more often than not.
“It was a very coachable group. You need your players to buy in and put the team before their individual accolades and I had a group of players who did so. As the season went on, they improved game from game. At the sub-varsity level, we always stress the importance of development and strengthening our weaknesses and less about wins and losses, more on getting better each day. “
The entire team certainly did that, but there were a few members of the Wildcats who stood out among the team for their efforts this season, including what proved to be the Wildcats top line, the combination of sophomores Will Alworth, Nate Packer and Joey Cornish.
“Will is a hard-nosed player who is not afraid to go into the corners and does not shy away from contact. Will also has a strong shot and takes the puck to the net aggressively. He takes pride in beating other players to the puck,” Foley said. “Nate works hard and plays both ends of the game. He is a crafty player with good skill and can score goals. Nate is not afraid to take the puck to the net and is just as much a playmaker as a goal scorer. Joey is a playmaker. He has a high hockey IQ and makes great decisions with the puck.”
If those three players dominated the front end for the Wildcats, they also some big contributions on the defensive end, in particular from sophomore defenseman/forward Tristan DiMeco and sophomore goalie Liam Crowley.
“Tristan was awesome this year in that he played both defense and forward. We needed somebody to step up and help out on defense this year and Tristan did just that, he helped out big time and put the team first,” Foley said. “Liam had double duty this year as he was going back and forth between the varsity team and JV team due to injuries. Liam handled it all with a smile on his face. Liam is a good young goalie who is passionate about his game and has a bright future.”
Several younger players also stepped up for the Wildcats, with freshmen Michael Daniels, Nathan Alberti, Brett Ebert, and Tyler Beals all having outstanding seasons.
“They are all freshmen who have great potential. They can all score, and play well together, you can see the chemistry when they are on the ice together,” Foley said. “Daniels is a big, strong, forward who takes the puck to the net well. Ebert is fast, and hard on the puck, the type of player who never quits on the puck and is fearless. Alberti and Beals both are unselfish players who look to pass first.”
Foley also had big words of praise for freshman defenseman Owen White.
“Owen was a rock star on defense for the JV team this year,” Foley said. “Owen has speed, a strong shot, and good intuition, Owen moves the puck well and likes to jump up into the play.”
Foley was pleased with the efforts of his entire roster, as he felt every player helped contribute to not only the team’s success, but also their great character in not giving up when things weren’t going well for the team.
“Will O’Shea, Michael Sullivan, Brian Barry, Ryan Bornstein, Alex Burns, James Caples, Justin Finnegan, Casey Robbins, Jason Sousa, Jacob Smith all contributed a lot and were valuable members to the team,” Foley said. “This was a good group of players and I enjoyed coaching them.”
BOYS JV BASKETBALL
While the Wilmington High Boys Varsity Basketball team faced its struggles this past season with a 2-18 record, they did have some young players on their roster who showed great potential for the future, offering promise of better days ahead.
That trend continued at the JV level for the Wildcats, as they battled to an 8-8 record under the direction of coach Pat Taylor, competing very well against some of the same Middlesex League foes that they hope to battle at the varsity level in the years to come.
Taylor, who is in his 4th year as coach of the JV squad, and his 12th year with the Wilmington Basketball program overall, liked the effort he saw from his young team, where every member of the team contributed to their success.
“I thought we played excellent this year. We got hit with some illnesses and injuries throughout the year, but the guys battled through and showed how physically and mentally tough they were,” Taylor said. “We also had some guys get called up to the varsity team at various points in the season and guys on the team stepped up. We didn’t skip a beat as we really took on the “next guy up” approach.”
Taylor really felt it was a team effort for this group to battle their way to eight wins despite a sometimes depleted roster while facing some excellent competition. When asked to name a few players who stood out among the rest of the team, Taylor instead deferred to the effort that his entire team gave throughout the season.
“All the guys contributed at various points of the season which is always great to see,” Taylor said. “The guys really played to their strengths and worked well together. The cohesiveness of the group was really impressive and made my life a lot easier as the coach.”
There were exceptions to the rule of course, as from time to time, one of the Wildcats talented players would simply take over a game and dominate. This was especially evident in of the team’s biggest wins of the year, when the Wildcats knocked off Woburn on February 11, by a score of 69-56 in a game where they were led by an amazing performance from sophomore Brian Duggan who poured in 43 points to lead Wilmington to the victory over the Tanners.
Duggan was outstanding from all over the court en route to his big night, as he hit seven three pointers, while going 10-for-15 from the free throw line and hitting six two-point field goals.
“Any time you can beat a large school team in the Middlesex League as a small school, no matter the level, it feels good. We beat Woburn, Winchester and Reading during large school play,” Taylor said. “The Woburn game sticks out in my mind because of Brian’s performance, which was completely electric.”
Another late season game also stood out in Taylor’s mind, despite the Wildcats coming up on the short end of the final score, as it seemed to show some of the ways the team had grown throughout the season.
“The last game of the year we ended up losing at home in overtime, but it sticks out as Tyler Rourke hit a buzzer beater three pointer to force overtime,” Taylor said. “The kids executed a play we had not previously run flawlessly and even though we didn’t win the game, it was a pretty good way to end the season.”
The members of the Wilmington Boys Junior Varsity Basketball team, all of whom were sophomores were, Brian Duggan, Jake Dwyer, Liam Dwyer, Joseph Dynan, Gavin Erickson, Alfonso Gambale, Luke Murphy, Nathaniel Rebinskas, John Rhind, Edward Ricupero, Tyler Rourke and Michael Walsh.
BOYS FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
At the freshman level, wins were much harder to come by, as the Wilmington High Boys Freshman Basketball team struggled to an 0-15 record on the season. But far more important than wins and losses for the young Wildcats was that they continued to improve as the season went on, and they are prepared to climb up the ladder of the Wilmington Basketball program in the years to come.
Second year coach Chris Frissore would obviously had preferred to see his team experience the thrill of victory this season, but nevertheless he was pleased with the effort he got from his squad all season long, as well as with how much better they were at the end of the season than at the beginning.
“We had some trouble this season as the record shows. But these boys fought all the way through. It’s not easy to lose like that. And often discouraging. But they came to practice and did their best,” Frissore said. “From game one to game ten we improved drastically. We started to understand the concept of team help defense. We turned the ball over less and started putting up a fight with some of these bigger schools. We did hit a lull however. We lost one of our ball handlers to injury, Jacob Rogue, and we seemed to start turning the ball over again. But regardless the offense improved and we got better day by day.”
Frissore, a 2011 graduate of Wilmington High, who also coaches Freshman Baseball for the Wildcats, points to a game in the second half of the season as a prime example of just how much the Wildcats improved as the year went on.
The Wildcats squared off against Burlington in a rematch of their season opener against the Red Devils. In the season opener, the Wildcats had lost by over 20 points, but in the rematch, the gritty young squad gave Burlington all they could handle before dropping a 76-73 decision in double overtime.
Shea Price hit a game tying three pointer with time expiring at the end of regulation to send the Wildcats into the first over time. He then used his magic to hit basically the exact same shot to send the teams to double overtime. In the second overtime Jon Diplatzi had all 13 of the Wildcats points in a remarkable performance.
“Unfortunately, however a kid of Burlington hit an unguardable Steph Curry-esque three-pointer to end the game from the logo,” Frissore said. “This game was also really fun because we had a lot of trouble scoring the basketball this season. And that was one game it seemed like everything was falling and it was fun to watch.”
Frissore sees several future members of the Wildcats varsity squad among his players, as long as they continue to work on their game and continue to improve.
Jon Diplatzi was crucial for us. He scored over 30 points in the game against Burlington, and had many other good games,” Frissore said. “Dillion McGrath really came on toward the end of the year. He went from playing like Jaylen Brown of last year and settling for the three, and started playing like Jaylen Brown of this year, attacking the hoop like he should. Jacob Rogue, Shea Price and Tommy Gargan. also had pretty stellar seasons. Eventually these boys will most likely be playing for varsity in a few years.”
GIRLS FRESHMAN BASKETBALL
The Wilmington High Girls Freshman Basketball team struggled out of the gate this season, as they dropped their first five games of the campaign, But the young squad, made up of just seven hard working players, battled back and started picking up some wins over the second half of the season, finishing at 4-12 overall.
More than wins and losses, however, the Wildcats showed great improvement through the course of the season under the direction of second year head coach C.J. Cann, with each of them not only showing promise for the future, but also showing the heart and determination that can make them successful in their basketball careers.
“I can be a bit wild and loud and wear my heart on my sleeve when coaching,” Cann said. “Thankfully the girls understood that it was my urge to improve them as players and people. I feel as if the girls, only seven total that were full-time, were incredible.
“They always came to practice and worked hard even when losses added up early in the year. They never pushed back or turned their backs on each other. They unified and became a team that was constantly competing in games. Going from double digit losses to single digit ones showed their improvement. They all have improved as players and I look forward to them getting better as players as they continue their high school careers.”
That hard work finally resulted in a win for the Wildcats when they knocked off Winchester to work their way into the win column. Cann was proud of the way the Wildcats finished out the game to pick up that elusive first victory.
“That was obviously huge for our morale. I told the girls that even with the slow start to the season, it would come if we kept working, and they all did,” Cann said. “The game was close for a while and I finally said to them before the fourth quarter, "How bad do you want this now?" They responded great and fought as a team. They earned this and the others after as well. The resiliency to fight on when things weren't always going great shows that this team has the heart and players to succeed in life and sports.”
The team, which was actually not made up of exclusively freshmen, but rather a mixture of freshmen, sophomores and juniors, featured freshmen Lily Lake and Sloan McIntyre, sophomores Isabella Kieran, Medha Pal, Olivia Rogers and Faith Thacker-Benoit, along with junior Krista Gabaree. Each player played a key role for the Wildcats this season.
“Bella Kieran and Krista Gabaree did an amazing job in the middle of our offense as well as defense making sure we were scoring easy and grabbing boards. They have both improved a ton and it has been great to see as a coach,” Cann said. “Faith, Olivia, and Medha also saw their minutes go up as well as their game becoming stronger. They have been with me for two years and I have always been proud of this core group.
“My two freshmen, Sloane and Lily stepped up big time in spots being able to come off the bench and be leaders at such a young age. I saw major upside for this whole team going forward as long as they keep working.”
Cann also serves as an assistant with the Wildcats Girls Varsity team, who recently completed their great season with an overall record of 17-7, including a trip to the sectional semifinals. Cann has plenty of coaching experience, having coached and played at Pope John High School previously, as well as coaching the Evolution Basketball AAU team for the past two years. But his experience in Wilmington this season, at all levels stood out for him as a career highlight.
“I would like to add that I was also blessed to be able to have such a great coaching staff around me at all levels,” Cann said. “I am grateful for that as well as having senior girls who worked so hard, and I will never forget having them as players being an assistant on the varsity team.”
