WILMINGTON — There are times in sports when a loss, while not quite as welcome to the participants as a win, is acceptable under certain circumstances.
The 2019-20 Wilmington girls’ hockey season got underway last Saturday afternoon and despite playing their hearts out, the Wildcats fell short in their opener, dropping a 1-0 nail-biter to Belmont. It could have been far worse.
According to their coach, Ken Murphy, this Belmont squad has in its arsenal no less than five players who can, as he puts it, “skate like the wind.” And yet, from start to finish, Wilmington held this potent offensive group in check.
“Belmont was certainly frustrated out there today,” agreed Wilmington coach John Lapiana of his Middlesex League opponent. “We saw some of their girls slamming their sticks and slashing at our goaltender.”
Most of that building frustration was the result of the stingy Wilmington defensive foursome made up of Kiley Flynn, Maria Hernandez, Amanda Mercier, and Bridget O’Shea, and behind them, Wildcats goaltender Melanie Hayden. Backstopping the effort, Hayden impressed by turning aside 27-shots, including ten during a particularly hectic middle frame.
“You’re right, she’s not flashy,” said Lapiana of his senior netminder. “She is really focused on her game and is tough to beat. The thing I always say about the goaltender is you have to make all of the saves you’re supposed to and a couple that you’re not supposed to. She made all of the saves she was supposed to today.”
Perhaps the save of the afternoon took place with 10-minutes left in the first when Belmont’s Emma O’Donovan embarked on an end-to-end rush, weaving through traffic, and firing a rising shot earmarked for top shelf. Hayden, with little fanfare, deployed her glove to keep it scoreless.
From the outset, the game officials made their presence known, signaling three penalties in the first three minutes alone. There was a sequence early when Belmont enjoyed a four-on-three advantage for 50-seconds but were unable to cash in, stuffed several times by Hayden.
In the later minutes of the first period, the Wildcats were handed back-to-back power play opportunities but were unable to manufacture a shot on net.
“Our power play isn’t quite where we want it to be,” said Lapiana. “I think they have a pretty good idea as to how we can use the five-on-four advantage and move the puck to the net. They understand what needs to be done in these situations; we just need to execute better.”
Even-strength wasn’t much better. The Wildcats skaters were tentative with the puck often choosing to quickly sweep it out of the zone instead of attempting to feed a teammate and set a play. As a result, Wilmington visits to the offensive zone were infrequent and unproductive. The shot count was a widely disparate 27-8.
“We do have some struggles in the offensive zone but we’ll get there,” said Lapiana. “A number of bad habits need to be broken and that can take time. Instead of just slapping at the puck, we’re trying to get the girls to pick up the puck, skate to an open area, and make a good pass. We’re making strides but we are still miles from where we need to be.”
Scoreless until late in the second period, Belmont struck for a go-ahead goal at the tail end of an offensive flurry that featured several tests. Hayden finally yielded with 3:58 remaining when Meghan Noone, anchored at the top of the slot, collected a feed and whistled a hard wrister that skimmed the ice surface and slipped into the net stick side. Assisting on the eventual game-winner was Kara Rowen and Devin Kelleher.
Trailing 1-0, Wilmington had a pair of decent bids for an equalizer. Skating on the power play with less than four minutes left, junior forward Ida Bishop separated from a Belmont blue-liner in the slot and released. She was stopped by Marauder goalie Bridgette Gray who knocked it down with the blocker. And later, Bishop combined with linemate Zoe DeRose for a two-on-one break but was again denied.
“Over the season ahead, we expect to see a lot of stiff competition in the Middlesex League,” said Lapiana who faced Reading on Wednesday (results not available at press time) and will next host Winchester on Saturday at noon. “There are a lot of teams that are deeper so we have to mitigate the weapons our opponents possess and that all comes from preparation.”
