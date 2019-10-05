STONEHAM — Before the season started, Wilmington High School girls' soccer coach Sue Hendee said that the obvious choice for the pre-season league champion in the Middlesex League Freedom Division was Stoneham, who returned a handful of talented players including twin sisters, Amanda and Samantha Caldarelli, who last year combined for 34 goals and will be attending Division 1 Marist College next fall.
And last week before playing the Spartans, Hendee said that her Wilmington team was still working on putting a full 80-minute game together. Facing the sisters and a strong Stoneham team, the Wildcats were not able to sustain two strong halves, as Stoneham came from behind to score the game's final three goals, including two in the final ten minutes to beat the 'Cats 4-3 in a league contest held last Wednesday night.
"Stoneham had the advantage in just about every statistical category," said Hendee. "They outshot us, they outhustled us, they had a 10-1 advantage in corner kicks and they truly deserved to win. We were able to be put in a position to be in the game by scoring the three goals, but they outplayed us throughout the entire game.
"Stoneham is a very good team. They have the twins and they are an extremely tough team to play against," she said. "They play a style where they are up in your face so you have no time to make decisions. It's difficult to adjust to that. The same scenario happened to us when we played them two years ago and the outcome (of letting up late goals) was the same. I was pleased that we have continued to score early, but we're still looking for that 80 minute game. That did happen (two days later against) Watertown, but it wasn't the same level of play (as Stoneham)."
Wilmington opened the scoring in the first few minutes as Amanda Broussard gave a pass to Kaitlyn Maguire, who came down the outside with the ball. She made a great run before blasting a shot from about 25 yards out over the keeper's head for the first of seven combined goals in the game.
That goal came in the eighth minute of the game and the score remained 1-0 through the halftime break.
Wilmington was able to go up by two goals when sophomore Alyssa Granara scored an unassisted goal. The teams exchanged goals, including Jenna Sweeney making it 3-1 with about 25 minutes left in the game. Stoneham answered Sweeney's goal right away to make it 3-2 before scoring the final two goals to come away with the victory.
The contest was also the annual fundraising event between the two schools, and both the boys and girls soccer teams, and Hendee said that over $1,000 was raised from the bake sale alone and on October 19th back at WHS, the second round match-up will be part two of the fundraiser and again all proceeds will be going to the Hope and Friendship Organization in Wilmington.
On Friday, Wilmington came back from that tough loss and dominated Watertown, 6-0. Granara, Annie Wingate, Broussard, Amber Flynn, Kali Almeida and Jessie McCullough each scored a goal, while, Almeida, Aly Colantuoni, Samantha Papastathis, Olivia Spizuoco and Jenna Moore each had an assist.
The 1-1 week puts Wilmington at 5-3 on the season, including four of the six wins coming via the shut out. The team has outscored its opponents 24-10.
Wilmington faced Melrose on Wednesday with results not known as of press time before going to Arlington on Friday and then coming home on Monday night (6:30 pm) to face and this will be the Wildcats's Senior Night.
FIELD HOCKEY
This past week, the Wilmington High School field hockey team was defeated by Watertown, 6-0, last Tuesday, before coming back to blank Melrose, 3-0, last Thursday. In the win, Ida Bishop, Zoe DeRose and Annabelle Kane each had a goal helping the Wildcats improve to 3-4-1 overall.
The Wildcats faced the first of three Middlesex League Freedom Division teams in Arlington on Wednesday night with results not known as of press time and will follow that up with a trip to Lexington on Friday, before coming home to face Woburn on Monday. The team follows those games up with two more on Tuesday and Thursday against Bishop Fenwick and Burlington.
