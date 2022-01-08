NORTH READING – While the Wilmington High Boys Basketball team has gotten off to a great start to their season, it has been fashionable to remind everybody that it is still early in the season, and there is still a long way to go before getting too optimistic about what they can accomplish.
While that is still certainly the case, with the Wildcats only seven games into their season, it may very well be time to start taking them a little more seriously after a thrilling 56-55 win on the road over North Reading last Thursday night, improving their record on the season to 5-2 overall.
It is the first time since 2011 that the Wildcats have been off to such a strong start after seven games, and is a vast improvement over the past two seasons when they have won a combined five games. While this was their fifth win of the season, Thursday’s win was undoubtedly their biggest of the season, as they went on the road and played a tough Cape Ann League team.
“This was a great win for us. We were without two starters and honestly, we weren’t even sure all day if we would be able to get in the game, so we were very happy we were able to,” Wilmington coach Dennis Ingram said. “It was a great game, back and forth the whole way. I think the biggest lead the whole game was seven points, and our kids fought hard to get the win.”
The game was indeed a back and forth battle the entire way, with the Wildcats maintaining a narrow lead at the end off each quarter, leading 12-9 at the end of one, 28-24 at the half and 37-35 after three before hanging on in the game’s frantic final seconds.
The Wildcats appeared to have put the game away late, when with about a minute and a half to go, senior Tommy Mallinson (game high 19 points) scored to give them a 56-49 lead. North Reading, however, would not go quietly, knocking down consecutive three pointers to close within 56-55.
The Wildcats still appeared to be in control, however, with possession of the ball and a one point lead. A turnover, however, returned the ball to North Reading with 11 seconds left in the game. The Hornets could not convert on their final shot, however, and the Wildcats held on for the big win.
In addition to Mallinson’s big scoring night, the Wildcats also got 11 points from senior Will Doucette, as well as nine points each from seniors Will Stuart and Luke Murphy. In addition to his scoring, Doucette also added 17 rebounds.
“It was a great night for Will,” Ingram said. “He stepped up so much for us. He has been struggling a little bit, but he was so great in this one. That was great to see.”
It was also great to see the Wildcats come away with a win in a game against a quality opponent like North Reading, and Ingram is hoping his team can build on the victory.
“Being able to win this game was huge for them,” Ingram said. “They had to overcome some adversity. We were out shot 25-2 at the free throw line, but the kids didn’t let it bother them. They just locked down and got the job done. It has been great to see them mature and improve right in front of our eyes.”
The Wildcats will look to keep their winning ways going when they host Middlesex League rival Melrose on Thursday night at Cushing Gymnasium, with tipoff set for 6:00 pm.
