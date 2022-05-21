WILMINGTON – Week after week this season the Wilmington High Girls Tennis team has been putting in their work at practice, getting ready for each Middlesex League meet only to come up short of victory, sometimes in a very close matchup in their Freedom Division matchups and sometimes not so close against their Liberty Division rivals.
But whatever the outcome, the Wildcats had at least for the most part, maintained a positive attitude, always looking ahead to their next match in search of that elusive first victory of the season. Well, last Wednesday afternoon in a home match against Freedom Division rival Stoneham, the Wildcats finally got the win they so desperately wanted edging the Spartans by a score of 3-2 to get that win they so desperately wanted.
“It definitely meant a lot to them,” Wilmington coach Matt Hackett said. “It was very exciting. We have been having some individual success, but we haven’t quite been able to put it together enough as a team to get a win, so to see them do that was great.”
Fittingly enough, picking up the clinching victory for the Rams was the player that has enjoyed the most individual success this season, with senior Alyssa Fricia earning a 6-4, 6-3 win in second singles to seal the victory. Despite the Wildcats struggles this season Fricia has had an excellent season at second singles, earning many wins along the way. But Hackett says that none of those individual wins could match the joy that Fricia took out of the team’s first win of the season.
“We didn’t tell her that her match was the deciding match, but she was the last one out there and she went out and got the job done,” Hackett said. “She in particular was overjoyed for the team. She has had such great success individually, but she is a very selfless person and a win for the team meant so much more to her.
“Alyssa really had to gut this one out to get the win. She wasn’t necessarily feeling her best self, but all the more credit to her for winning one like that, with just old-fashioned hard work.”
Both doubles combinations earned wins in their matches, with the sophomore duo of Maddie Benoit and Sophia LaVita earning a 6-3, 6-3 win in first doubles, while junior Julia Kane and senior Medha Pal rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory in second doubles.
“Both doubles teams won pretty comfortably and that was with a new combination in second doubles with Julia and Medha, so that was great to see,” Hackett said. “Putting them together worked out pretty well for us. They won in pretty convincing fashion.”
The Wildcats were back in action the next day when they took to the road to take on Freedom Division rival Watertown. Despite having some close matches, Wilmington came up shore in this one, dropping a 4-1 decision, with Fricia picking up the only win of the day for the Wildcats, taking a 6-1, 6-2 win in second singles.
Junior Carolyn Hass-Timm battled hard in her third singles match, only to come up a little short, falling by a score of 6-4, 6-3.
Wilmington wrapped up their week with a 5-0 loss to defending Middlesex Freedom Division champion Melrose on Tuesday, and they will close out their regular season on Thursday at home against Burlington.
While the Wildcats have struggled to get into the win column this season, they have made some great progress nd many players have improved significantly as the season has gone on. The girls improved play and positive attitude under the direction on Hackett has caught the attention of Wilmington Boys Tennis coach Rob Mailey, who has been impressed with what he has seen from this group.
“I think coach Hackett has done an unbelievable job with the girls this season, making it a fun season and keeping them really focused,” Mailey said. “I tip my hat to him and to the girls. That is not an easy thing to do, but they have worked hard and stayed focused all season.”
