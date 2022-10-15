On November 5th, the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony will be held at the Tewksbury/Wilmington Elks. This year there's 12 athletes, one coach and two teams getting inducted. Due to that large class, we elected to run feature stories on each of the individuals/teams starting this week with Billy Harrison, and we will feature additional ones over the next four issues.
The majority of the Wilmington High School Athletic Hall of Fame members are three-sport athletes. Over different periods of time so many of them peaked and dominated during their high school careers and certainly Billy Harrison from the Class of 1997, fits that mold. When it comes to three sport athletes, it's hard not to include this guy as one of the best of his generation.
Harrison earned 11 varsity letters during his time, excelling in football and baseball four years each, and then he spent three years with wrestling. He took his junior year off to concentrate on baseball, before returning to the mat as a senior, thus he would have been one of the limited few inductees with 12 varsity letters.
Blessed with a tremendous amount of speed, agility, athleticism, toughness and a fantastic set of hands, Harrison's career was split in half with two years in the Merrimack Valley Conference and the last two in the Cape Ann League. In football, he went from being a quarterback and running the option offense against Chelmsford and Central Catholic to becoming the Cape Ann League's Most Valuable Player as a senior, as a running back. That team finished 9-2 whereas the previous three teams had eight combined wins.
In baseball, during his senior year, he helped the team reach the state tournament for the first time. In his four years, he mainly played shortstop, but dazzled on the mound a few times, including defeating the reigning state champions from Reading. He along with his friend, the late Sean Kerrigan, led the team in almost every offensive category.
In wrestling, Harrison was a two-time sectional place finisher, including taking second as a sophomore, and then third as a senior, which came after taking a year off. That team finished with an 8-4-1 record, which at the time was the best in program history.
In all three sports, Harrison made his teammates better, and certainly the teams better.
He was named the Town Crier's Male Athlete of the Year in December of his senior year, and he accomplished so much in athletics, all while being an honor roll student.
“Billy is the most dedicated athlete I have seen in a long time,” said former WHS Football Coach Bob Almeida back in the Athlete of the Year story. “He gives it his all, all of the time. Billy proves that he was the best back in the league. He is very deserving of everything he gets because he did everything he could for the football team. A lot of kids looked up to him.”
Harrison started his football days off like so many other people, involved in Wilmington Pop Warner, which back during those days had a lot more teams and hundreds and hundreds of kids competing. Harrison said that during his freshman year of high school, while playing for then head coach Gerry Sullivan, he was still involved in WPW. That year, Harrison said, was pretty intimidating.
“What I remember about my first few years was that as a freshman I still played Pop Warner, which ended before high school football ended so I was able to transition,” he said. “I returned kickoffs in the Turkey Day game against Tewksbury as a freshman. I remember being nervous but confident.”
During his sophomore season, Sullivan moved Harrison to quarterback and implemented the 'Option Offense'.
“I felt like I did it the best I could but that season the MVC was real strong and we struggled. That was the end of my quarterback days,” he said.
As a junior, and the first season in the Cape Ann League, Sullivan then moved Harrison to the backfield. All he did that season was rush for 700 yards, add 216 receiving yards, throw 94 yards in the air, mostly on halfback option plays, and combine for over 1,000 yards from scrimmage. He rushed in ten touchdowns and threw a TD pass.
As a senior, he put it all together as a tailback. The 'Cats finished 9-2 with losses to North Andover and then Tewksbury in a classic game played on Thanksgiving Day morning. In that season, Harrison rushed for 1,037 yards and scored 14 touchdowns. He was the third leading scorer in all of Eastern Mass. He was named to CAL's Player of the Year, and was named to the league's all-conference team and the Lowell Sun's First All-Star team for the second straight year.
In his final two seasons, he scored 25 touchdowns, had well over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, including almost 1,800 on the ground.
He also played in the defensive secondary, and returned kick-offs and punts.
“The few years we were in the Cape Ann League were more successful. We had some great athletes on the field like (Sean) Kerrigan, (Jamie) Campbell, (Patrick and Mike) O'Toole and (Richie) Gillis,” said Harrison. “I loved playing on that defense with those guys. It was just fun to watch everyone fly around and compete. The Ipswich game is one game I remember. We won the game 14-0 and it was a hard fought game. I remember running for a score and also throwing Dickie Gillis a half back option pass that was a touchdown which put the icing on the cake for that game.”
After that incredible football season as a senior, Harrison went back out for wrestling, two years removed from that second place finish at the sectionals. He came back and looked as if he never missed a beat. In the 160-pound division, he finished third at the Sons of Italy Tournament, second at the Cape Ann League Championships and then was third at the Division 3 sectionals.
“Wrestling was new to me but I felt like I was too small to play basketball so I gave it a shot,” recalled Harrison. “Obviously it's a tough physical sport with a lot of conditioning during practice. (As a senior) I won the Pentucket tournament and finished runner-up in the Cape Ann League tournament. Honestly what I remember the most, was having to wrestle Jamie Campbell my senior year which was his junior year for the varsity spot at 160 pounds. That was the toughest wrestling match I ever had and I beat him only by a little.”
His final season in a Wildcat uniform came in the spring with baseball. He returned for his fourth season and after missing the state tournament by one win the year before, the '97 team knew it had a lot of talent and couldn't waste the opportunity.
“We struggled in baseball for the first three years and then had a good run out of my senior year,” he said. “I remember starting shortstop as a freshman which again felt like an honor and playing there all four years. Again senior year, surrounded by a lot of good athletes we did make it to the postseason which was a good accomplishment for us.”
The 'Cats finished that season with a 13-7 overall record, which included a 1-1 mark in the playoffs, first beating Savio Prep before losing to Ipswich. Certainly the Savio win was something the team will always remember, but so was the regular season win over Reading, coming at the annual Memorial Day Tournament.
“I remember that Reading game. I think I pitched a complete game and they were really good that year. I pulled a rabbit out of the hat because I wasn’t really a pitcher but things worked out for me that day,” said Harrison.
Over his four-year career in baseball, Harrison led the team in average and stolen bases in each season, usually batting in the high .300’s or low .400’s. He was named to the Cape Ann League All-Conference squad as a both a junior and senior.
“Billy is certainly one of the best hitters I have coached in quite a few years,” said the late Dick Scanlon back during that season. “Defensively, he plays shortstop and often makes the sensational plays in which you ooh and ahh over.”
During his entire athletic career at WHS, Harrison played for four outstanding coaches, including Scanlon, who has been enshrined in the HOF for over two decades now, Mike Pimental who is joining Harrison into this year's class, as well as Sullivan and Almeida with football.
“The coaches I played for were all very good in their own unique way. I respected all of those coaches And they all did their best to get the most out of me as an athlete and a human being,” said Harrison.
After high school, Harrison played four years as a middle infielder at Stonehill College. In 2000, the team won the NE-10 regular season and tournament championship titles, falling one game shy of a trip to the NCAA Division 2 World Series. He also played a few years of football at Stonehill. Now 20 years later, his playing days have ended, and he resides in Tewksbury with his wife and their two children.
“(William IV) is my boy he is twelve years old and Brooke is my daughter and she is ten years old and I’m married to my lovely wife Meghan. I live in Tewksbury and I am a union carpenter in Boston,” he said.
Come November 5th, Harrison's wife and children will get to see him get officially inducted into the WHS Athletic Hall of Fame as one of the school's best athletes in its 85-year history.
“I would thank all of the coaches mentioned that took time to try to make me a better player and person. I would thank my family for their support and love,” said Harrison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.