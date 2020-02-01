PEABODY — It’s not often that a coach, player, or spectator needs to set an alarm clock to make it to a game on time. But because of a crowded schedule at the McVann Rink, the rematch between the Wilmington and Bishop Fenwick girl’s hockey teams was slated for a 9 o’clock puck drop on Sunday morning.
In hindsight, after suffering a 2-0 shutout defeat to the Crusaders, many of the Wilmington players would likely have preferred to remain in bed. Worse still, the Wildcats fell to 3-7-3 overall with seven games remaining in the season. Needless to say, hopes for a tournament berth, while still alive, are beginning to fade. There is little room for error down the stretch.
“This Fenwick game came at the end of a grueling, two-week schedule,” said Wilmington coach John Lapiana. “Not to make excuses, but there is fatigue involved. It’s tough to play at 9 in the morning after six games in eleven days.”
Under the circumstances, the Wildcats have fared pretty well in their most recent meetings, knotting Brookline 1-1 last weekend followed by a one-goal loss to Winthrop, and finally, a 1-1 tie with Lexington.
“Facing Winthrop in their facility, we were up in the first period,” said Lapiana. “But they tied it up a couple of minutes after we scored and then added a goal on the first shift of the second period. We always try to emphasize coming out strong and dictate the tempo but in this case, we suffered a brief lapse and couldn’t climb back in.”
Scoring her second goal of the season in the 2-1 loss to Winthrop was freshman Gabby Daniels with helpers from Gina Bertolami and Ashley Mercier.
On Saturday, Wilmington hosted a Lexington club that came in with a 6-3-3 record. The Wildcats rose to the occasion, however, matching their tough opponent “shift for shift, stride for stride,” as Lapiana termed it.
After a scoreless forty-plus minutes, the teams traded late third period goals for a 1-1 final with Ida Bishop adding the game-tying tally to her team scoring lead of eight goals.
Along with a scoring drought, one of the key reasons behind the number of close games contested by Wilmington would certainly be the fatigue factor, as mentioned by Lapiana. Armed with an outstanding defense and one of the better goaltenders in the league, the Wildcats capably weather offensive storms through the first period and much of the second. But time takes its toll on the limited Wilmington roster and when the skaters are gassed, often by the third period, there is little the coaching staff can do.
In this respect, Bishop Fenwick played a patient game, steadily ramping up the intensity as the Wildcats gradually faded. The Crusader shot count is indicative of this sensible strategy. In the first, they put 5 shots on Wilmington goaltender Melanie Hayden, in the second, increased it to 10, and in the decisive final frame, leveled 14 shots.
“We did play a strong first and went into the break with a scoreless tie,” agreed Lapiana. “But each successive period wore on us and Fenwick capitalized.”
Wilmington wasn’t without decent chances. Gabriella Daniels, for instance, finished an end-to-end rush by hitting the crossbar. And later, during heavy action in front, she clanged one off the post. Zoe DeRose and Katelin Hally also missed by inches during a busy sequence near the end of the second period. To describe the Wildcats as snakebit would be an understatement.
In the first meeting with Bishop Fenwick in late December, the Crusaders skated out of Ristuccia with a 2-1 win, handing the Wildcats their fourth consecutive defeat at the time.
In round two on Sunday, Eve Weiss beat Hayden on a fluke goal at the tail end of the second and Gabby Davern added insurance with 4:33 remaining in the game.
“Despite this morning’s result, we have seen an improvement in our overall conditioning,” said Lapiana, who will travel Wednesday to face a 9-1-1 Woburn club followed with a visit by Winthrop on Saturday. “I think the girls will benefit from getting back to a normal high school hockey schedule of Wednesdays and Saturdays over the next few weeks. We could certainly use a few more points.”
Wilmington faced Woburn on Wednesday with results not known as of presstime and then will host Winthrop on Saturday at noon before going to Burlington next Wednesday night.
The Wildcats need 11 points in seven games to qualify for the tournament, so two losses would eliminate those chances.
