WILMINGTON — A sport like football can bring out the best or worst in a person on the field and off.
For Trent Wedge, it is all good things all the time.
Trent will be entering the seventh grade and is a member of the Wilmington Middle School Football program.
This will be Trent’s seventh year playing tackle football in Wilmington. You can imagine Trent likes tackling and making contact with other players.
“Depending on the scale of how much it helps during the game, or if you’re in practice, it feels nice when you make a tackle,” he said.
On the field he plays both offensively and defensively as a wide receiver and corner back, but it was an easy choice when he was asked to pick between the two.
“[I prefer] defense, you can make plays offense but you can win games on defense,” he said.
While Trent plays the game that he loves and roots for the Patriots and Julian Edelman while he is home on the TV, he has become a strong, admirable 12-year-old because of an unexpected health issue that happened back in September of 2016, when Trent and his mother, Tori, and father, Joe, went on a family camping trip.
“We found her passed out, and we took her to the hospital,” said Joe Wedge. “She went through multiple tests to see what was the matter, still unresponsive. She was in a coma for three years.”
At this time, Trent’s mother is responsive, but her brain isn’t interacting with her muscles as well as they should, causing her to be immobile. She does go through therapy to see if anything can happen to get her to walk again.
“It’s still a mystery… It’s going to be a long road, [football] has definitely helped us out,” Joe said.
The Wilmington Football Community has rallied around the Wedge Family showing complete support which something Joe and Trent say they will never forget. During a game last season, Trent’s mom had enough strength to attend. The team gave her the game ball, hugging and kissing her, and it made for a special and emotional moment.
“You could tell she was emotional, they were emotional, tremendous,” said Shawn Maguire, Trent’s coach.
“She still talks about it,” added Joe Wedge.
Maguire added that he admires how Trent has dealt with such difficulties in his young life.
“Trent gets the same qualities from his mom who has been through so much and his dad who has been a steady rock,” said Maguire. “Trent is a mirror of them, he just constantly works. He’s a dream to coach.”
Trent eventually wants to play football in college, and his dad sees a bright future in his son.
“Trent’s a very realistic kid, he just works hard. The work he puts into it at practice, the way he’s grown each year getting better the progress is amazing,” said his Dad.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.