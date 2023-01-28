WILMINGTON — Throughout the world of ice hockey, from amateur to professional levels, there are those pundits who forecast the gradual decline of the sport’s popularity, particularly among school-aged children. Their somber prognosis is partly based on the affordability of this expensive pastime, as well as the availability of alternative athletic pursuits.
On a smaller scale, particularly in the Greater Boston region, a number of high schools have been compelled to form co-operative teams.
Last year, in the wake of dwindling interest, the Wilmington Wildcats girl’s hockey team combined forces with Stoneham in order to survive. At the outset, there were growing pains, partly a loss of identity – there remains a lack of a team nickname – but more so due to the inherent trials of melding two distinct programs that were once rivals.
Many of the Wilmington upperclassmen understood their role was to set aside early animosity and lead the merged team to success. There are those who took on this task with dedication and unbridled enthusiasm, including Wilmington senior Katelin Hally.
After a year-and-a-half under the current format, Hally is thriving. As of Stoneham-Wilmington’s recent come-from-behind 4-3 win over Bishop Fenwick, Hally remains second on the team in scoring with 8-goals and 10-assists, trailing only linemate Lily MacKenzie (15-goals, 6 assists), also a Wilmington native.
“Without having enough girls for our own team, I think it was the best decision we could have made,” said Hally, when asked to share her thoughts about the co-operative environment. “I can’t imagine a better team or town we could have combined with. The coaching staff from Stoneham and the girls is amazing and so enjoyable to be around.”
In its second year, Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s hockey has powered to an 8-3 overall record as of mid-January. The team has a flair for the dramatic, recently claiming a pair of back-to-back overtime wins against topnotch Wakefield and Burlington programs. It was Hally who provided the feed to MacKenzie for the game-winning goal over the Red Devils. Hally and MacKenzie, MacKenzie and Hally – a dynamic pair of hockey’s best that account for 23 of Stoneham-Wilmington’s 37-goals on the season.
“Despite us not having enough personnel at times, I’m hesitant to break up those two,” said Stoneham-Wilmington Coach John Lapiana, who recently added standout Stoneham skater Ava Krasco to the Hally-McKenzie line. “They really work well together and are always able to find each other.”
“Personally, I think Lilly and I have amazing chemistry,” shared Hally. “We have been playing together for a few years now and we automatically clicked. It’s so crazy how sometimes, I won’t even call for the puck and she just knows where I am. We always create good plays and we are really strong with our zone entry.”
Much of MacKenzie’s goal-scoring output is obviously the result of Hally’s generosity on the ice. She is the epitome of an unselfish hockey player.
“As soon as I get the puck, I am seeking someone who is open and who I can pass it to,” she said.
Hally, 18, is a lifelong Wilmington resident. Through the years she has attended the Boutwell Early Childhood Center, Shawsheen Elementary, West Intermediate, Wilmington Middle School, and currently, the Wilmington High School where she is wrapping up her senior year.
Hally has the typical hockey lineage, starting to skate soon after she learned how to walk. As a youth, she played for the Wilmington boy’s team alongside current teammate Gabby Daniels. At the age of nine, she joined the Andover girl’s youth team followed by a three-year stint with the Islanders Hockey Club. Before joining the Wilmington High School Wildcats as an eighth-grader, Hally rounded out her youth hockey career with the U19 State Champion North Suburban Wings out of Middleton.
Currently, Hally spends part of her off-ice time working for a daycare as a teacher. Her students are three and four-year olds and oddly enough, it’s the same facility that cared for her when she was a baby. Her extracurricular activities include Wilmington High soccer, a sport she has participated in since the age of 6, as well as artwork and painting canvases with friends.
A college education is definitely on the radar for Hally, who continues to weigh her options with hopes of advancing her hockey career. She expressed a deep interest in psychology and fascination with the workings of the human brain. But as far as college, she plans to major in Sports Management.
“I’ve already been accepted into all of my schools of choice,” she said. “I’m trying to get recruited and have been talking to a few coaches so hopefully it works out.”
Before college hockey, however, there is the matter of helping her co-operative team continue its winning ways and delve deep into the playoffs.
“My favorite hockey memory would have to be our second round playoff game last year against Shrewsbury,” said Hally, whose supporting cast includes her father Brett, mother Faith, and twelve-year-old brother Tyler. “We had the biggest student section I think any girl’s team has ever had. The playoffs didn’t last very long for us but getting cheered on by that many people was an experience I’ll never forget. Hopefully, this year we’ll go far and reach the Boston Garden.”
Hally is one of the driving forces behind the Stoneham-Wilmington success this season. But obviously, there are people behind the scenes who have guided her and helped make her the premium hockey player she is today. Coach Lapiana, for instance, has shepherded this dynamic skater for five years.
“She’s a great kid and a wonderful player to have,” he said. “She has a knack for the game, ample talent, and a lot of weapons. She’s a smart hockey player and her coachability is unmatched. It’s going to be really hard to say goodbye to her at the end of this season.”
Katelin Hally paid tribute to her father, who likely has fond memories of the years of pre-dawn drives to games and practices with his fledgling star hockey player.
“I just want to thank my Dad for always pushing me in hockey and trying to make me be the best I can be,” said Hally, who this columnist feels is deserving of a Golden Doodle for her exceptional exploits. “I would not be where I am today in hockey without him.”
