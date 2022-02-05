IPSWICH — Last Wednesday, the Wilmington/North Reading co-op swim teams both came away with victories over Ipswich in a Cape Ann League Meet. The boys won by a score of 79-47, while the girls meet was much closer at 94-79.
On the boys' side, the 200-medley relay team started things out strong with a first place finish. Spencer Bagtaz, Ethan Ryan, Dat Tran, and Tyler Sheehan finished with a time of 1:58:72.
In the 200-freestyle, Mantvydas Banevicius claimed his first win of the season with a time of 2:46:81. Siddharth Karani and Matthew Villalta placed second and third. Karani with a time of 2:47:47 and Villalta with a time of 3:05:84.
Ryan took first in the 200-IM, getting a time of 2:18:49. Bagtaz placed second with a time of 2:30:69.
In the 50-freestyle Sheehan claimed first and Dylan Tran came in second. Their times were 27:53 and 29:76.
Dat Tran stole first in the 100-butterfly with a time of 1:07:57. Aryan Patil took third getting a time of 1:34:87.
Sheehan, again, won first in the 100-freestyle finishing with a time of 1:04:56. Moaid Said placed third getting a time of 1:38:17.
The next event was the 500-free. Ivan Deiko stole first place finishing at 6:45:44. Dylan Tran finished close behind with a time of 7:52:92.
In the 200-freestyle relay Patil, Vilalta, Banevicius, and Karani won first with a time of 2:10:50.
Bagtaz claimed first in the 100-backstroke, getting a time of 1:07:00.
The boys took first, second, and third place in the 100-breaststroke. Ryan finished with a time of 1:08:03, Dat Tran got a time of 1:12:28, and Deiko finished at 1:29:04.
The Wild Hornets finished off the meet by winning the 400-freestyle relay. Sheehan, Bagtaz, Dat Tran, and Ethan Ryan finished with a time of 4:10:30.
“The boys are getting better each day,” announced head coach Sue Hunter. “Many of them are reaching milestones that they never thought they would reach. I am hoping that they will be able to finish off the season strong this week.”
Turning to the girls team, junior Maddie Koenig qualified for the DII state championship meet in the 100-yard backstroke, winning her race with a time of 1:05:35.
Koenig also started off the 200-medley relay, coming in first place with Kelly Crossan, Nicole Steinmeyer, and Melanie Feffer with a time of 2:09:06. In third place, Rachel Reppucci, Kiera Lord, Gillian Kane, and Julia Kane placed with a time of 2:36:09.
In the 200-freestyle Cassie Tibbetts came in second, and senior captain Shae Fitzgerald took third with times of 2:35:38 and 2:45:35.
Steinmeyer placed first in the 200-individual medley with a time of 2:38:13. Placing third was Priscilla Vo with a time of 3:12:87.
Koenig and Lauren Feffer placed first and second in the 50-freestyle. Koenig finished with a time of 27:16 and Feffer finished with a time of 28:68.
In the 100-butterfly, Nicole Steinmeyer stole first with a time of 1:13:50. Coming in a close second was Melanie Feffer with a time of 1:13:62.
Crossan took second in the 100-freestyle, getting a time of 1:03:91. Lindsey Kane came in third with a time of 1:05:65.
In the 500-freestyle, Lauren Feffer placed second getting a time of 6:44:28, and Caroline Schladenhauffen took third with a time of 7:16:28.
The girls enjoyed second and third places in the 200-freestyle relay. Crossan, Tibbetts, Gillian Kane, and Lauren Feffer finished with a time of 2:01:09. Julia Kane, Elise Higgins, Alyssa Stack, and Emma Jensen got a time of 2:24:94.
Placing in second in the 100-backstroke after Koenig, Melanie Feffer got a time of 1:11:66.
Winning the 100-breaststroke was Crossan with a time of 1:17:81.
In the last event of the night, the girls took first and third place. Steinmeyer, Lauren Feffer, Melanie Feffer, and Koenig placed with a time of 4:17:25. Higgins, Vo, Schladenhauffen, and Manal Moudanni placed with a time of 5:19:59.
“With only one meet left in the season, I am extremely impressed with how hard these girls are working,” claimed head coach Sue Hunter. “This season the team has grown as athletes and I am excited to see how they will show this at the League meet on Saturday.”
On Saturday, the team heads out to Beverly to compete in the Cape-Ann League Championship meet on Saturday, February 5th. There, they will race against all of the teams that they have throughout the season. After that, the swimmers who have qualified for the Sectional or State Championships will continue to practice and compete in the following weeks.
