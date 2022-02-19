STONEHAM — Despite possessing top-notch coaching, talented athletes in all aspects of the game, and a desire to win, the Stoneham-Wilmington girl’s cooperative hockey team continues to grapple with inconsistency as the regular season nears its end.
In the latest chapter, Stoneham-Wilmington was unable to contain Middlesex Freedom league-leader Watertown in Saturday night’s season rematch, skating toe-to-toe through the first two periods only to yield a trio of goals in the third and suffer a 5-2 defeat.
With the late season loss, Stoneham-Wilmington fell to 6-10 overall (6-8, league) and with just two games remaining, no longer has the means to reach .500 hockey by season end.
There is a distinct probability, however, of landing a post-season berth, according to this year’s MIAA tournament format. Thirty-two teams in each of the two divisions will qualify and currently, Stoneham-Wilmington is ranked 24th in Division 1.
But before this group circles their calendar for a tournament visit and the likelihood that they’ll face a high seed at the outset, there is the matter of some housekeeping to address.
“Once again, we’re slipping out of our high school hockey ways and returning to bad habits from our youth hockey days,” said Co-coach John Lapiana. “Tonight, it showed on the scoreboard. At times, I didn’t recognize our team.”
Stoneham-Wilmington actually claimed an early lead on a Kiley Flynn goal, her first of the season. The Wilmington senior blue-liner ripped a wristshot from the left point that broke off the pads of Watertown goalie Toni Erickson and tumbled in. Wilmington junior forward Katelin Haley (2-goals, 5-assists) was credited with a helper on the go-ahead score, 1:12 into the game.
Watertown soon quieted the elated Stoneham-Wilmington faithful, gathered in the stands at the Stoneham Arena, with an equalizer while skating on the first of back-to-back power plays. Loitering in the circle to the left of S-W goaltender Maddie Sainato, Caroline Andrade redirected a feed from Molly Driscoll which found its way from a tough angle to tie the game at 1.
Driscoll, who led the Raiders past Stoneham-Wilmington, 4-3, in overtime on New Year’s Eve, contributed more misery in the rematch. Skating hard on the left wing as part of a two-on-one break, Driscoll tapped a cross-ice pass to younger sibling Maggie, who put the finishing touch on the go-ahead goal, late in the second period.
“We turned it over deep in our end and we watched that two-on-one develop,” said Lapiana. “We knew what was going to happen. Molly Driscoll has a really good head for the game, she sees the game, and she sees the opportunities. She really took advantage of us on that scoring play.”
Watertown added a pair in the third frame, four minutes apart. Sainato, who faced 29-shots, yielded to Sarah Dickie and Lizzie Loftus to make it four unanswered Raider goals. For the Stoneham-Wilmington skaters, the opposition blue-line seemed more like a blue-wall as they struggled mightily to get something going in the neutral zone.
“We turned the puck over in critical areas all night long,” said Lapiana. “We made blind passes, we failed to get the puck deep, and we didn’t play in their end. We started thinking offense before we had control over the blue line and into the offensive zone. Lose the neutral zone, lose the game.”
Wilmington junior Gabby Daniels and Stoneham junior Ava Krasco were both skating well and split a couple of decent bids but Erickson proved equal to the task.
With 8:20 left in the game and trailing 4-1, Stoneham’s Kaylee Cronin knocked one in during heavy action in front, to halve the deficit. S-W scoring leader Lily MacKenzie (16-goals, 6 assists), who picked up another hat trick in last week’s 4-1 win over Wakefield, joined Ashley Mercier in providing the assists on the late goal.
Minutes later, Watertown would have the final say, on an Allison Fijux tally to wrap up the scoring.
“We have a couple of tough opponents ahead,” said Lapiana. “But I’d like to think we can compete against these programs like we did against Arlington, the No. 3 team in the State. If they play the way we’ve designed the game for them, there’s no reason not to expect it.”
Stoneham-Wilmington reconvened on Sunday afternoon and routed one-win Melrose, 5-0, in a last-minute, unscheduled make-up game. Krasco, MacKenzie, and Halley scored goals while Stoneham junior Sofija Romanowski notched her first of the season.
As part of a home stand down the stretch, Stoneham-Wilmington faced Framingham on Tuesday evening and came away with a point, as the teams ended in a 2-2 tie to put the W/S record to 6-10-1 overall. Kresco and Cronin scored the goals, while, MacKenzie, Ashley Mercier, Daniels and Sacco each had an assist.
