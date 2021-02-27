READING — Certainly the high school athletic seasons are different this year with all of the protocols with COVID-19. In swimming, the biggest change is the fact that teams are having virtual meets, which means your competition is not in the lane next to you. Trying to motivate yourself in virtual league meets, certainly is a challenging task at hand.
Back on Thursday, February 11th, the Wilmington/North Reading co-op boys swim team took part in the annual Cape Ann League Championship Meet. Yes it was held virtually, so once swimmers finished, they had no idea what place they finished in, and actually didn't find out until more than a week later.
Those aspects can't be easy, and haven't been easy for sophomore Ethan Ryan. Last year as a ninth grader against live competition, he finished second in both the 200-yard IM and the 100-yard butterfly. He was hoping to notch first places in each event, but knew it would be a daunting task since the lanes next to him include a female teammate and not his actual competitors.
“It's not the same. A lot of the driving factors are from behind the blocks when you see your competition. Then when you are in the water, you have that motivation like 'oh there's someone next to me so I have to push hard and beat them'. Now that's really not there. You don't have that feel of having that same kind of competition so getting into that mindset was a lot harder this year.
“I knew that I wouldn't have that motivation anymore. My coaches told me that I needed to find another way to motivate myself, so behind the blocks I just drilled it into my head that it's all me, I can't rely on the other people to push me this time around.”
That strategy worked. Despite not having that adrenaline going to do better than the guy next to you, Ryan finished as the league's best in both events winning the 200-IM with a personal best time of 2:21.41 and then also winning the 100-yard breaststroke with another personal record time of 1:05.57. He was also a part of a second place relay teams and was a major factor in the Wild Hornets finishing second out of six teams in the championship meet.
"Ethan has had two great seasons with the team,” said head coach Sue Hunter. “He's been a huge point-scorer for the boys' team, and brings a great attitude to practice. I look forward to seeing him continue to swim in the next two years, and I think he's a great inspiration to many of our other swimmers."
Ryan's day — which eventually led him to be being named All-Conference in three of his four events — started with the 200-yard medley relay race joining Jared Benoit of Wilmington with North Reading's Henry Pelmas and Christopher Mangano and the foursome finished with a time of 2:00.87. Ryan was the third swimmer and did the butterfly.
His next event was the 200-IM, which he said was a struggle at times.
“My mindset going into that race was just try to get my best time. My backstroke is where I falter so I have to focus on that and use everything else I had in the tank to push for the last 100 (yards),” he said.
Why is the backstroke so difficult?
“I don't know, I just don't like the stroke,” he said with a laugh. “It's so weird, I just don't know why I struggle with it. Breaststroke has been my best event ever since I started to swim when I was seven years old. Backstroke I was always iffy on it, but I think all of my other strokes got much better, but the backstroke just kind of stayed there or got left behind.”
During that 200-IM race and throughout the season, Ryan was able to compete with freshman Kyla Kelley of the girls' team. She also had spectacular performance being part of four first places.
“I know that Kyla is really fast,” he said. “She definitely pushed me a lot during the season and especially in that race because I know that she is really good at swim. She was the one who I could actually motivate myself to go in that race.”
With half of the meet over, Ryan was able to compete in two more events, winning the breaststroke and then being a part of the fourth place 200-yard freestyle relay team. While he enjoyed his own success, he was able to watch his older sister Emma, a senior captain on the girls' team, come through with a second place in the 100-butterfly.
“Her big event is the 100 butterfly, watching that and seeing her be the fastest girl on the team after her shoulder injury, that was really nice,” he said. “She got really close to a personal best which is really good between her shoulder injury and how she bounced back from that. It's kind of sad though having this be her last meet.”
Several weeks ago Emma was asked about the relationship she has with her younger brother and she praised him in many different ways, including that he's not only talented in the pool — as well as being a seventh degree Jr. Black Belt in Karate — but just a wonderful brother and human being. Ethan said that his sister is always No. 1 in his book.
“When you think of the older sibling, Emma is what you think of and not the type where you tease each other a lot,” he said. “She's the one who cares about me a lot. She would make my lunches and she would help me out in school. She's older so she went through all of this stuff before me, so she has really helped me throughout my high school career and everything else. I know when I get ready to go to college, that she'll be there to help me too because she has all of this experience.”
With Emma going off to college next year, Ethan was asked what is he going to do without her help, guidance and friendship.
“I have zero clue,” he answered with a big laugh.
While he will have to figure how to do things without her help, Ethan realizes that without the help of his teammates, that he wouldn't have had the success that he did this season and especially at the league championship meet.
“Finishing in second place for our boys team is pretty good. We didn't really get a feel for how the others teams are because we didn't get to see them (because of the COVID-19 protocols), but to get second place in the entire league is just really good. I'm really proud of us to be able to do that.”
