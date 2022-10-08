STONEHAM – On Tuesday afternoon, the Wilmington High School Golf team closed outs its season with a 48.5-23.5 loss to Stoneham, in a make-up match that was slated to originally be held back on September 22nd. In this match, the team elected to honor longtime Town Crier sportswriter Mike Ippolito, who passed away last week, by wearing honorary ribbons on their shirts.
The loss to Stoneham ended another tough season in terms of wins and losses, finishing 0-11. But if you ask coach Steve Lynch and some of the players, it was a fun season, especially during practices as everyone seemed to enjoy each other's company.
The loss also ended the careers of the two seniors on the team, captain Owen Mitchell and Patrick Stokes.
“Stokes has been a steady presence for four years, improving his game every year,” said Lynch. “He is a leader and role model for younger players. He is always encouraging others, he's polite, and a great kid. He was invaluable this year for us going 4-5-2.”
Against Stoneham, junior Joe Galvin continued his strong play of late by winning his match 5.5-3.5. Mitchell shot a 43 and lost his match 5-4, Stokes shot a 47 and lost his match 5.5-3.5 and Bobby Cyr came up just a little short, losing 5-4.
Wilmington also had three other league matches last week, losing to Woburn 51.5-20.5, Lexington 44.5-27.5 and Arlington 45-27.
In the loss to Woburn, Stokes tied his match at 4.5 and Galvin, playing the No. 4 spot, won 5-4, which included shooting a 45.
Against Lexington, Owen Mitchell tied his match at 4.5, shooting a 44. Stokes won his match 6.5-2.5, with a final score of 46. Galvin tied his match at 4.5 and junior newcomer Austin Harper lost a close match, 5-4.
Finally against Arlington, Mitchell shot a personal best 37, and tied his match at 4.5. Stokes also finished in a tie, while Galvin won 5-4 and Harper was edged out, losing 5-4.
Last Wednesday, three Wildcat golfers took part in the Middlesex League shoot-out. The Cats finished in 12th place with a combined score of 289, which was three shots behind Woburn for 11th place. Mitchell finished with an 89 (for 18 holes), followed by Galvin with a 93 and Stokes with a score of 117.
“A rebuilding year and with that comes growing pains,” said Lynch. “I see good things coming with younger team and the return of key players Joe Galvin Bobby Cyr and Abby Mitchell. Newcomers Ayden Balter Austin Harper, Nathan Carriere and eighth grader Dennis Repucci all will return as tried veterans. Hopefully we will get some other players to compete with our returning veterans next season and begin to turn things around.”
VOLLEYBALL
The Wildcats had just one match this past week, losing to perennial state contender Melrose, 3-0 (25-20, 25-11 and 25-10) to fall to 1-8 on the season.
“We still need to improve upon our defense - it’s lacking and continues to be an area where we are losing points,” said head coach Lauren Donoghue. “It’s difficult to gain momentum on offense when we aren’t passing consistently.
Serving hurt us a bit tonight and in prior matches it’s been extremely consistent. On the contrary, we picked up a lot more on coverage which we’ve worked on at practice and will continue to do.”
The coach added that Annabelle Lozzi “was strong at the net blocking”, Maddie McCarron “did extremely well offensively”, Mia Vestal “made some smart decisions offensively with assists,” and Shaylan Bresnahan “had a few kills on the outside as well.”
Wilmington will have a busy week upcoming, first hosting the reigning Division 4 state champions of Ipswich on Thursday, before staying at home to face Burlington on Friday night (5:15) and Lexington on Tuesday (6 pm).
