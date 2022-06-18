GROTON – Although they were down 7-2 at the half in their matchup with Groton-Dunstable in the first round of the MIAA Division 3 State Tournament last Wednesday afternoon, the Wilmington High Boys Lacrosse team and their coaching staff knew they were not very far away from getting right back in the game with a few minor adjustments.
And adjust they did, playing a tremendous second half to outscore the Crusaders 8-1 over the game’s final 24 minutes to come away with a thrilling 10-8 victory to earn what is believed to be the first state tournament win in program history. With the win, the No. 19 Wildcats improved to 10-9 on the season and advanced to the Round of 16 where they took on No. 3 Hanover on Saturday night, while No. 14 Groton-Dunstable saw their season come to an end with a record of 8-11.
At halftime, Wildcats coach Jeff Keefe knew that his team could mount a comeback if they simply reverted back to playing in the style that had allowed them to win their final four games of the regular season to clinch a tournament spot.
“At halftime, we just talked about getting back to our game and making sure we got defensive stops. We had a pretty good idea of what we were doing, we just needed to step up our intensity,” Keefe said. “But once we got the energy defensively, we got some stops and carried some momentum and we were able to get some more possessions. Then, we started to get some good looks, executed a little better, and then things started to flow.”
They most certainly did. Led by goals from Mike Lawler and Gavin Erickson, Wilmington got two goals midway through the third quarter to make it a closer game and give themselves some momentum. But the best was still to come for the Wildcats, who after Groton-Dunstable had scored to make it 8-4, scored the final six goals of the game to come away with the win.
“And then we opened up the fourth quarter with a lot of energy and a lot of intensity and got a few quick ones there and that really switched the game around in our favor,” Keefe said. “So, at that point, even though we were down on the scoreboard, we knew that we were playing well and we knew that we had things going, and we just didn’t let up until the final whistle.”
Overall on the day, the Wildcats were led by three goals from junior attack Nathan Alberti, while his fellow attacks, senior Gavin Erickson and sophomore Mike Lawler had two tallies apiece, and senior Alfonso Gambale scored one goal. Sophomore midfielder Bobby Cyr would score what would prove to be the game winning goal with just over two minutes remaining to give the Wildcats a 9-8 lead, before Erickson would add an insurance goal moments later to all but clinch things for Wilmington.
From there it was the Wildcats defense, led by goalie Owen White, who got a couple more stops and propelled them into the second round against Hanover. And speaking of White, the mere fact that he was playing was impressive in its own right, after suffering hand injury late in the season and missing the final two regular season games.
But not only did he play, but he played extremely well, making several big saves, particularly in the second half to carry his team to victory. White’s return to the net also set off a positive chain reaction throughout the Wildcats lineup.
“Owen is a tough kid, playing with his injured hand the way he did. That helped us in two ways, because it also freed up Johnny Rhind to play midfield for us, so it just added another piece of depth for us on the field,” Keefe said. “Those guys are willing to play any position and are willing to do anything to help the team, so we really appreciate the work that they do, because without their ability and flexibility we would not be where we are today.”
And where they were after their win against Groton-Dunstable was into the Round of 16 after a historic win for the Boys Lacrosse program.
“The kids never gave up. They came together and they executed at the highest level when it mattered most, so I couldn’t be prouder of those guys” Keefe said. “It is just a testament to all the effort they have put in all year and it is just a great way to get a good feeling at the end of the season.
Getting the first tournament win in program history is something that Keefe knows he and his players will remember forever.
“It is very special and it is something to be very proud of. We have been working, even over the last year or two to help build that respect for our program,” Keefe said. “People now know who Wilmington is and know that we are a lacrosse town, so it is something for them to be proud of, and something for the town to be proud of too.”
SEASON COMES TO AN END AGAINST HANOVER
HANOVER – As a reward for their big win over Groton-Dunstable, the No. 19 Wildcats earned a trip to the Division 3 Round of 16, where they squared off against No. 3 Hanover on Saturday night.
The Wildcats put up quite a fight in this one, battling the Hawks to a near stalemate in the first half, trailing only 3-2 at the break, but in the end, Hanover’s depth and talent proved to be just too much for the Wildcats to overcome, as they fell by a score of 15-4 to end their season with a record of 10-10. Hanover (12-5), meanwhile, moved on to the tournament’s Elite Eight where they faced off against Grafton.
“We played really well in the first half and we played very strong defensively,” Keefe said. “But in the second half, they just kind of took over. We got a little worn down, and they had a really good faceoff guy, so it was tough for us to get many possessions, and they were just very hard to stop.”
Erickson led the way offensively for the Wildcats with a pair of goals, while White once again played well in net, but it was not enough to stop the powerful Hawks. But despite the loss, Keefe couldn’t help but look back with pride on what was a great season for the Wildcats where they bounced back from a 0-3 start to their season.
“People didn’t expect us to be competitive in lacrosse, but we knew what we were capable of and now other people are finding out what we are capable of,” Keefe said. “I am so proud of what these kids have been able to do.”
The best thing for the Wildcats is that better days may still lie ahead for the program. While they will suffer some tough losses to their roster next season, losing 11 seniors, including Erickson, Gambale, Rhind, Tristan DiMeco, Jack Rooney and Jack Malloy among others.
However, with the return of team leading scorer Nathan Alberti (60 + goals), White in net, Lawler, Cyr and Dempsey Murphy, among others, Keefe is very optimistic about the future of the program.
“There are a lot of things to feel good about. We have a lot of talented kids still in the program,” Keefe said. “A lot of our players are football and hockey players first, so if they continue on their path with lacrosse and maybe do some recruiting, we can be strong going forward.”
