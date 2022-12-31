For any fifth grader in Wilmington, assemblies are the best part of their school day. When they are called down to the auditorium to go see a speaker or a demonstration, it means a quick break from their school work.
Whether that be a motivational speaker or a fun presentation, the thought of missing class is all that matters in the moment.
There is typically a lot to be taken out of the assemblies, such as a different perspective on a topic as a result of a heartfelt speech, or simply a fun time listening to what the speaker has to say. However, one of those takeaways is usually not a ticket to be a division one college athlete.
Current Wilmington High School senior Grace Smith experienced the same feeling of excitement when she was called down to the auditorium seven years ago. When she came back to class to continue her school work, she was unaware that she was handed that ticket.
Last week, Smith signed her National Letter of Intent to fence at Temple University in Pennsylvania, but that didn’t happen overnight.
“When I was in fifth grade, they had a speaker come in named Molly Sliney, and she was a fencer (and) she was dyslexic,” recalled Smith. “And she came to the school to talk about like how fencing helped her and like where she went because she was an Olympian, she placed second place in the Olympics.”
Like any kid after a day of school, Smith came home to her parents and told them about her experience.
“I was a really talkative kid so I went home and I was like this was awesome, I learned about fencing (and) it was so cool, and my parents were like wow that’s awesome,” recalled Smith. “And then they found like an introduction to fencing course so I did it with a few of my friends and my sister, and I just really loved it. And we wanted to see if I could do more but that’s all they had.”
With a little bit of research and the help of her Mom, Smith was able to discover Vivo fencing, a fencing club that focuses on teaching classes from beginners to the experienced.
“My Mom was looking at the Boston Globe and she found out that there had been a fencing club in Wilmington, so I started fencing in Wilmington at Vivo,” said Smith. “And then in my two years they moved to Haverhill and I’ve been fencing with them ever since.”
It was a full-circle moment for Smith when she discovered that Molly Sliney, the fencer who spoke at her school, would be her coach.
“When they moved to Haverhill, the woman Molly Sliney who spoke at my fifth grade actually became one of my coaches,” said Smith.
Smith found her fencing home at Vivo, where she now commutes to Haverhill three times a week for two hour lessons. The weekends is where Smith competes in various tournaments in the New England area, earning her points and moving her up the national leaderboard.
“I fenced this weekend and I placed second,” said Smith. “That’s a small tournament, at a big tournament I placed twenty-sixth amongst like two-hundred people, that was a national tournament.”
Smith fences all year round while taking the summer off, preparing for the Junior Olympics held in February each year. Every smaller tournament she competes in leading up to Nationals boosts her rank and enables her to qualify. This winter, Smith has qualified to compete in the Junior Olympics held in Denver, Colorado in February.
“I am a junior in the age world of fencing,” said Smith. “How it works is you all fence to your biggest competition which is in February and that’s the Junior Olympics, and that’s like your final national point standing and that’s where the year will reset.”
Smith has competed in a National Tournament every year she has fenced, besides a COVID cancellation and an ACL injury suffered three days prior to a tournament.
“It’s honestly always been competitive,” admitted Smith. “When I started at Vivo, I started in October (and) my coaches were like, you are great at this, you are going to be doing this forever. And I fenced my first nationals that year and I fenced fifth or seventh, something like that when I was ten (years old).”
As Smith continued her fencing career, she faced all levels of competition at various tournaments. Her experience in battling talented fencers along with the early support from her coaches is what primed her confidence and leaned her towards wanting to compete at the college level.
“With fencing, it’s just more of like your coach just kind of like adopts you and is like, you can do this if you want,” said Smith. “So I had coaches and people around me telling me I could do it and also just like college coaches go to these events that are national and they watch. So you see these girls fence and you fence these girls so from a younger age than I am now I have had experience fencing the college kids and like I wasn’t ever getting absolutely destroyed by them, so it kind of gave me like the oh, I could do this in college. And then from there you get the confidence of like reaching out and talking to the other coaches.”
When one of Smith’s coaches at Vivo connected her with the coach at Temple, she instantly fell in love with the school and fencing program.
“I started talking with the coach and we set up an official visit and I toured the school and I got to see everything and see the team work out and stuff, and all of their practices and get to experience the school over the course of a few days,” said Smith. “And I just really liked it. I loved the campus, I loved everything about it.”
Coming from a small fencing club in Vivo, Smith has never been on an actual fencing team before. At Temple, that will change.
“I’m looking forward to like being able to fence teams because coming from my club, I am one of like the few girls who fences, so we’ve never really had enough people to do a team,” said Smith. “So I’m really looking forward to do team fencing and having a community of people I can fence and just get better and grow.”
