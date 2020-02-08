ROXBURY – After a tremendous regular season, which included posting four victories, the Wilmington High School girls' track-and-field team took a step back, or had an off day during Monday night's Middlesex League Championship Meet held at the Reggie Lewis Center.
In the 12-team meet, the Wildcats finished in 11th place, scoring just 18 points as only two athletes tied for second in the high jump to lead the way.
Lexington won the meet, followed by Woburn, Melrose, Belmont and Reading to round out the top five.
"Coming into championship season we needed to find that intensity and grit in our events,” said head coach Brian Schell. “Unfortunately a lot diverted back to old ways, not being aggressive enough and things got away from us. The running events in particular we went out slower than typical event pace and others in the heat gained way too much ground for us to even respond. It was not the exact showing we were looking for, however we did have a handful of personal records on the day.”
Both Juliana Patrone and Hannah LaVita tied for second in the high jump, both clearing 5-0.
“Both of them continue to have solid attempts and clearing every height on their first try,” said Schell. “For how much misses mean at this level and to be consistent at this point with them is huge. It is one thing to be consistent overall, but when it comes to attempts and misses they are the factor in separating a tie. To have both of them tie in this fashion is great for both of them. Hannah even had a solid split for herself in the 4x200 at 29.45 (seconds).”
Kaitlyn Doherty participated in three events, including finishing 8th in the 55-meter dash at 7.68 seconds, 9th in the 55-meter hurdles at 9.61 seconds and then leaping 14-11 in the long jump.
“She continues to show great versatility as I mentioned earlier in the season,” said Schell. “Hampered with shin splints, she came out strong on from the get go looking solid in the hurdles getting better three stepping the first three hurdles. She quickly came right back and qualified for the finals in the dash and proved to be one of top sprinters in the league.”
Three other athletes competed in multiple individual events. Miriam Nelson was 7th in the shot put (30-07.25) and 30th in the 55-meter dash (10.88), Katie McLaughlin was 14th in the long jump (14-07.50) and 21st in the 1,000 meters (3:30.36) and Amber Flynn was 15th in the two-mile (13:06.78) and 17th in the shot put (26-10.25).
Other individuals included Madison Mulas taking 14th in the 55-meter dash (7.97), Evelyn Miller-Nuzzo (1:48.85) and Maggie Bourgeois (1:50.63) finishing 17th and 18th in the 600, Shea Cushing was 19th in the mile (6:08.57), Anja Jensen was 22nd in the 600 (1:54.73), Emily Fothergill was 26th in the 55-meter hurdles (10.67), Gianna Misuraca was also 26th but in the 1,000 (3:34.49), while Angie Zaykovskaya (47.51) and Kari Wells (49.85) both ran personal records in the 300 and Carissa Rubin finished the 1,000 at 3:41.81.
Fothergill, Doherty in the hurdles and dash, Mulas, Cushing and Nelson in the shot put, all had personal records.
The final two events were the relays. The 4x200 team of Mulas, Zaykovskaya, LaVita and Wells finished 10th at 1:57.15 and the 4x400 team of Jensen, Bourgeois, McLaughlin and Miller-Nuzzo were also 10th at 4:32.32.
On Sunday, Wilmington will compete in the 'Last Chance Meet' which is the final meet where athletes can qualify for the state meet, which will be held on Saturday, February 15th back at the RLC beginning at 10:30 am.
